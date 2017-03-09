Sarantos Releases A New Soft Rock Song "Why Ask Why" Which Got The Best Rating Of Any Music He's Ever Released.

This is year #4 of the journey and Sarantos is having a blast. Working hard every day to get better at lyric writing, tighter with instruments, improving vocal pitch and range, making creative videos with cool stories and hidden messages and writing fictional book chapters that parallel the songs is a lot to do. It's not easy. Love never is! There have even been a few occasions when Sarantos has been overwhelmed. Sometimes it seems like he's running on this hamster wheel of life fast on the road to nowhere while making absolutely no progress at all. Everyone has been there.

This song is ultimately about perseverance and not knowing when that "lucky break" is coming. Does it matter though? Living life every day wearing a smile and doing what one loves should be the goal. Why? Why ask why? Many questions run thru our minds on a daily basis. Everyone is passive aggressive whether they realize it or not. How often are there moments of supreme confidence followed by chasms and valleys harboring the lowest points in our lives? Sometimes one just never knows why good or even bad things happen. Stuff happens for the strangest of reasons sometimes. Explanations, excuses and rationalizations can range from divine intervention to a lucky break to connections or to the disguised ruler of our planet - money. If one believes in themselves however, eventually someone else will too. And, when you least expect it, life can change in a heartbeat! It really can.

"This Tom Petty-like rock song is about hanging in there," says Sarantos. "You never know. I remember so clearly in my own life a powerful lesson I learned - how quickly a crummy day can turn into one of the most memorable moments in your life. Life's hard. I get it. I agree. Though I'm usually a very positive person, I've certainly had my share of ups and downs. I vividly remember during one of the worse times in my life, when I was playing Wilson Philips' Hold On maybe 10 times a day being super sad and hating life. After a few days, I decided I'd had enough and was going to pick myself up off the floor. I got motivated. I planned out my week including getting back in shape, studying, personal time etc. I hopped in the shower thinking this was Day #1 of my new life. Suddenly my day turned with a simple phone call. All the plans I had just made got thrown out the window! Just like that, my entire life changed forever. If you hang in there, you just never know what waits for you right around that corner!"

Sarantos and fans chose this charity for this song - ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation. They offer support services for children with cancer from the moment of diagnosis extending through treatment and beyond.

Sarantos' unique sound has been best described by industry insiders as an "emotionally powerful vocal style masterfully united with music that is a fusion of classic '80s rock blended with modern soft rock and pop music."

Since 2014, Sarantos has won over 36 awards with Akademia LA Music and Beat 100, while also being nominated for the International Music & Entertainment Awards and the Hollywood Songwriting Awards. Even without ever using a professional music studio, label, ad agency or radio promoters, “Dreamer” & “What If I Never See You Again” have spent many months in the top 200 on the majors list in the US for radio airplay according to the Digital Radio Tracker Top 200 charts. On the independent charts, Sarantos has hit the top 10 twice.

*Because Sarantos wants music shared throughout the world, fans can always find downloadable songs, lyric sheets, videos and books on the website. Fans can sign up for the email list to get the inside scoop first and exclusive content available nowhere else.

http://www.melogia.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Sarantosmelogia

Spotify: play.spotify.com/artist/0fSzbfDxSHL10T1ryPsRLQ