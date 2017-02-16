CBIG Consulting’s Exponential Growth Achieves Recognition

Our offerings are now more focused on business value enablement versus technical capabilities. This change has been well-received by our clients as it quickly gives them tangible results without the big price tag attached...

CBIG Consulting, a global firm specializing in Big Data analytics, was recognized by business and technology resource publication Insights Success for its Top Ten status among Big Data solution providers having experienced significant growth in client demand and work engagements throughout the year.

Expanding on the Insights Success feature article, “CBIG Consulting: Taking Insights From Data Warehouse,” CBIG President and spokesperson Todd Nash discussed how CBIG employs specific strategies to increase its reach to more customers. Nash responded, “The uptick in the pace of our growth is the happy result of a new building-block approach we’ve deployed to help our clients achieve more immediate gains in ROI. Our offerings are now more focused on business value enablement versus technical capabilities. This change has been well-received by our clients as it quickly gives them tangible results without the big price tag attached, and it allows us to build on and integrate new Hybrid Big Data solutions for them as time and client resources permit.”

Nash added that these initiatives can positively impact virtually all BUs, providing overall structure and cohesion throughout Sales and Marketing, IT, Operations, Finance, and Manufacturing Units, for example. When asked if any one specific region had more impact than another on CBIG’s growth metric, Nash answered that creating local office hubs throughout the U.S., Europe, and the Asia Pac-Rim region were key in building brand awareness and trust among differing cultural markets but numbers were pretty even overall. He maintained that there were certain patterns, though, stating, “Strategic consulting services that center on marketing analytics, competitive intelligence and data monetization initiatives are in high demand in the U.S. In the Asia-Pacific region, CBIG Lean™ analytics services have enjoyed tremendous success.”

About CBIG Consulting:

CBIG Consulting is an international team of experts in Business Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Data Warehousing, and Cloud-based Analytics platforms. Named a top BI and Big Data consulting firm by independent research organizations and publications, CBIG’s management consultants, business analysts, data scientists, architects and engineers are seasoned professionals dedicated to the analytics space. CBIG works with global enterprises, mid-size businesses, and non-profit organizations in solving mission-critical reporting and analytical needs. CBIG is headquartered in the Chicago area and has additional offices in San Francisco, Boston, Denver, Austin, Raleigh, Irvine and Seattle in the U.S.; Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore serving the Asia-Pacific region; and London serving the EMEA region. For more information, please visit http://www.cbigconsulting.com.