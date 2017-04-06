The goal...is to gain rapid returns, build market share at less cost, and allow for greater autonomy among individual business units in driving their unique needs.

Global Business Intelligence group CBIG Consulting confirmed it has been named a “Top 20 Most Promising Data Analytics Solution Provider” by CIO Review for 2017, one of several honors it has collected in recent years in the Big Data consulting sector. The publication, an online resource for both professionals and consumers of enterprise solutions, specializes in research and analysis of the latest trends in data-driven innovations.

Founded in 2002, CBIG grew its strong reputation on developing full life-cycle services that assimilated clients’ data assets into the larger context of Big Data to achieve valuable insights. “Once Big Data architectures became the rule rather than the exception for most enterprises,” said President and spokesperson Todd Nash, “CBIG’s challenge evolved into providing more strategic initiatives with targeted data analytics programs within these powerful settings to effect positive change and growth.”

In the last several years, Nash explained, CBIG has expanded its portfolio of data analytics services that can be used alone or as building blocks for larger programs. “The goal,” he added, “is to gain rapid returns, build market share at less cost, and allow for greater autonomy among individual business units in driving their unique needs.” Nash disclosed several CBIG data analytics programs currently at the forefront of client demand, including Marketing and Sales Analytics solutions, Predictive Analytics, and particularly Data Monetization initiatives.

About CBIG Consulting:

CBIG Consulting is an international team of experts in Business Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Data Warehousing, and Cloud-based Analytics platforms. Named a top BI and Big Data consulting firm by independent research organizations and publications, CBIG’s management consultants, business analysts, data scientists, architects and engineers are seasoned professionals dedicated to the analytics space. CBIG works with global enterprises, mid-size businesses, and non-profit organizations in solving mission-critical reporting and analytical needs. CBIG is headquartered in the Chicago area and has additional offices in San Francisco, Boston, Denver, Austin, Raleigh, Irvine and Seattle in the U.S.; Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore serving the Asia-Pacific region; and London serving the EMEA region. For more information, please visit http://www.cbigconsulting.com