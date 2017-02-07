Indie Book Gains Recognition as One of Top Sales Books of All Time

Author Deb Calvert Learn how to structure your calls, ask thoughtful, intelligent questions, and help prospects come to their own conclusions about your product's value.

People First Productivity Solutions is proud to announce the recognition of the book DISCOVER Questions® Get You Connected as one of HubSpot’s 20 Most Highly-Rated Sales Books of All Time.

What if you could close every sale? Statistically, yes, it’s impossible. But DISCOVER Questions® gets you closer to the dream and to your sales goals. Written by Deb Calvert and illustrated by Renee Calvert of People First Productivity Solutions, this young book has already made a major impact on the international sales community.

DISCOVER Questions® is lauded for its buyer research and “people first” approach to selling. It rejects traditional sales practices and provides a new framework for thoughtful, empathetic selling. As HubSpot’s Aja Frost states, this “[helps] prospects come to their own conclusions about your product's value.” Allowing them to form their own conclusions strengthens their loyalty to your solution.

HubSpot’s list of the 20 Most Highly-Rated Sales Books of All Time is curated from Amazon’s top-ranked best-sellers. HubSpot is the world’s leading inbound marketing and sales platform, recognized by Inc., Forbes, and Deloitte as one of the world’s fastest-growing companies.

People First Productivity Solutions offers training, coaching and consulting in sales productivity, leadership development and team effectiveness. Since 2006, PFPS has been helping companies boost productivity by putting people first. Prior to founding PFPS, Deb Calvert was a Corporate Training Director for a Fortune 500 Media Company. Book Deb at http://www.peoplefirstps.com and find DISCOVER Questions® Get You Connected on Amazon.

