For the sixth consecutive year, The Garland Company has been awarded the 2016 Top Workplace honor by The Plain Dealer. This year, Garland placed 27th in the Small Companies category among a wonderful group of our fellow Cleveland companies.

"A great honor like this is also a reminder of what we already know -- this is a very special company. Because Garland is an employee-owned company, our team can truly celebrate successes like these together." said Garland’s VP & General Manager, Scott Craft.

This year, The Plain Dealer ranked 150 Cleveland companies in the 8th annual, Top Workplace ranking. Garland congratulated the other companies on this list for making Cleveland a great place to live and work.

“To be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees,” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics.

The Top Workplace list is based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

About The Garland Company, Inc.

The Garland Company, Inc. is one of the worldwide leaders of quality, high-performance roofing and building envelope solutions for the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. For over 120 years, Garland has continually developed unique product and service offerings that have raised the bar of performance while exceeding the individual needs of customers throughout the world. Today, our network of over 200 local building envelope professionals is strategically positioned throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom to provide quality building envelope solutions for single and multi-property facilities. The Garland Company Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company.

For more information, visit http://www.garlandco.com or call toll-free to be connected with your local Garland representative at 1.800.321.9336.