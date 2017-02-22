Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education Our core focus on improving performance in practice and patient outcomes is met on an ongoing basis, and we look forward to continuing to serve the healthcare education community.

The Omnia-Prova Education Collaborative (TOPEC), the leading medical education provider of women’s health, primary care, and specialty education, announced today it has received Accreditation with Commendation by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). ACCME’s Accreditation with Commendation is a six-year accreditation and is the highest achievable level. It demonstrates TOPEC’s full compliance with all criteria and accreditation policies. Only 40% of all accredited organizations receive Commendation status, and even fewer – 5% -- receive it as a for-profit company.

In its award of Commendation, the ACCME recognized TOPEC’s self-study report, its evidence of performance-in-practice, and the accreditation interview. “We commend your organization for meeting the ACCME’s accreditation requirements and for demonstrating that yours is a learning organization and change agent for the physicians and patients you serve,” stated the ACCME. “You have demonstrated an engagement with your environment in support of physician learning and change that is a part of a system for quality improvement,” the ACCME continued.

“We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment,” said Kathleen Marley-Matts, President of TOPEC. ‘It clearly demonstrates that our core focus on improving performance in practice and patient outcomes is met on an ongoing basis, and we look forward to continuing to serve the healthcare education community.”

ABOUT TOPEC

TOPEC is the parent organization to Omnia Education, Prova Education, and TOPEC Global. TOPEC is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. Omnia Education provides education on diseases and conditions impacting the female patient; Prova Education delivers integrated, lifelong learning opportunities that lead to improvements in clinician competence and performance; TOPEC Global delivers education on five continents and seven languages, helping shape knowledge, awareness, and performance of clinicians worldwide. More information is available at http://www.omnia-prova.com.