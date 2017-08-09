transcosmos supports prominent Asian and Western brands to make inroads into global market for market entry whilst contributing to the brands in expanding sales and strengthening their competitiveness in the global market.

[Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2017]

Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of transcosmos inc. ,was named FIVE-STAR SERVICE PROVIDER in the second season of 2017 by TMALL, the

largest online marketplace in China.

TMALL star service provider program evaluates all the companies that provide operation services on TMALL based on objective data. To win five stars, companies must achieve 30 percent contract renewal rate and be ranked among the top 15 percent of all TMALL operation service providers for their collective strength, on top of achieving a minimum GMV of 300M CNY (approximately 5B JPY) and exceeding growth rate of 30 percent in the first half of 2017. Highly recognized for its superior service capability and collective strength, transcosmos China scored five stars in the TMALL star service provider program. transcosmos is the one and only Japanese company which earned five stars for the second consecutive year.

Shanghai SPOT, a member of transcosmos’s capital and business partner UNQ group (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO & Founder: Wang Yong), has also been evaluated as the FIVE-STAR SERVICE PROVIDER for two consecutive years. The UNQ group is a leading online distributer in China which specializes in cosmetics, personal care and food items.

As a global company with a 51 year history, transcosmos localizes and delivers the high-quality services with global standards, building upon the company’s longstanding operational experience. transcosmos supports prominent Asian and Western brands to make inroads into global market by reducing necessary cost and time for market entry whilst contributing to the brands in expanding sales and strengthening their competitiveness in the global market.

Since transcosmos China opened its first service base in Shanghai in 2006, the company has been offering extensive services for nearly 60 companies from 8 bases located in 4 cities in China. The company launched e-commerce business in 2009, providing one-stop service ranging from e-commerce website development/operation, fulfillment (ROG, picking, packing and shipping), customer care, website sales promotion to data analysis and more, along with clients’ e-commerce and branding strategies.

transcosmos China continues to deliver its clients’ superior products to consumers in China, further driving its E-Commerce One-Stop Services business, including cross-border e-commerce, in Chinese e-commerce market which claims significant growth potential.



About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior “people” with up-to-date “technology” to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients’ business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost reduction through our 172 locations across 31 countries with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 49 countries around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the “Global Digital Transformation Partner” of our clients, supporting the clients’ transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.