transcosmos inc. and Tradeshift Japan Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Noriaki Okubo; hereafter, Tradeshift) agreed to form a business partnership on Monday, June 5, 2017. Tradeshift provides “Tradeshift”, the world’s largest business commerce platform. Under the partnership, the two companies will co-develop plans to create high-value-added solutions, run marketing promotions and sell the solutions. By integrating “Tradeshift” into transcosmos’s BPO services, the partner companies encourage and help businesses digitalize their indirect operations, accelerate transactional speed, whilst achieving paperless transactions.

Along with the relaxed electronic storage requirements, following the Electronic Books Maintenance Act of 2015 (*1), more businesses will start using electronic documents in their operations (scan paper-based documents into image data). In the B2B arena, it has become a global trend to shift from paper-based transactions to electronic commerce – a paperless, real-time data transaction -. As one of its initiatives under the “Competitive IT Strategy” (*2), the Japanese government is also encouraging businesses to use electronic commerce. At the same time, a rising number of businesses are aiming to strengthen their competitive advantage as well as elevating employees’ motivation in the workplace by offering various workstyles that enable employees to strike a right balance between work and life. One of the measures many companies are taking is ICT-based telework, a flexible workstyle which enables employees to work from anywhere.

transcosmos offers diverse back-office services that optimize various indirect business operations including order management, billing, payment and more. Now, integrating “Tradeshift” into the services, transcosmos is helping businesses shift from their traditional paper-based transactions to electronic commerce smoothly, whilst building IT foundation which realizes paperless transactions, process automation, online document management and approvals, regardless of the place. During the transfer period, transcosmos offers an optional service for users to scan paper-based documents received from their business partners into digital format.

transcosmos’s globally proven back-office services enable the users to speed up their business operations and optimize costs whilst electronic commerce realizes real-time, paperless and energy-friendly operations. Through implementing telework solutions and enabling transactions and approval processes from anywhere, users can offer diverse workstyles for their employees.

transcosmos and Tradeshift are committed to support the clients’ digital transformation in order for them to optimize their business processes and costs as well as to build their competitive advantage.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior “people” with up-to-date “technology” to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients’ business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost reduction through our 172 locations across 31 countries with a focus in Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 49 countries around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the “Global Digital Transformation Partner” of our clients, supporting the clients’ transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever changing business environment.

About Tradeshift Japan Inc.

Tradeshift Japan offers “Tradeshift” solutions and professional services in Japan. Tradeshift is the world’s largest business commerce platform that connects buyers and sellers. Tradeshift connects over 1.5 million companies across 190 countries, processes over half a trillion USD in transaction value yearly, and has a marketplace containing 28 million SKUs. It offers solutions for procure to pay, supplier engagement and financial services, and enables companies and partners to build custom or commercial apps on its business commerce platform. Tradeshift is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Copenhagen, New York, London, Paris, Suzhou, Chongqing, Tokyo, Munich, Sydney, and Bucharest.

Visit us from: http://ja.tradeshift.com/

*1 Electronic Books Maintenance Act of 2015

The Electronic Books Maintenance Act, established in July, 1998, permits the storage of all or part of national tax-related books and documents using electronic media. In 2015 amendment, by the Finance Ministry ordinance, the ordinance for enforcement of the Act has been revised to ease requirements on scanner storage.

*2 Competitive IT Strategy

A strategy set by the industry experts aims to promote Japanese SMEs to utilize IT effectively and strategically, and provides directions for implementing and utilizing IT in order for SMEs to boost their productivity. http://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2017/0531_003.html