HomeWell of Northeast New Jersey, an in-home senior care provider, has added a transitional care program offering to help recently hospitalized seniors smoothly and successfully readjust to home life following discharge from the hospital or sub-acute rehabilitation facility.

Statistics show high hospital readmission rates in such situations because many seniors are sometimes ill-prepared to resume daily tasks alone such as bathing, dressing, grooming, food shopping, cooking or light housekeeping. Under the direction and supervision of a Registered Nurse, a HomeWell Certified Home Health Aide will monitor symptoms and troubleshoot with clients, family and physicians to avoid re-hospitalization. It begins with a HomeWell RN performing an assessment before discharge to identify high-risk situations. This is followed by a collaboration with the individual's physician or clinical professionals. A care plan is then prepared prior to discharge.

"The average hospital readmission rate can be as high as 25 percent," said Lou Romano, owner of HomeWell Senior Care of Northeast New Jersey. "However, our clients have experienced readmission rates of just under 10 percent on average when they come home under our transitional care program." Romano added the company is extremely proud of that statistic and has been continually refining the program since launch in 2013.

Opened in 2005, HomeWell of Northeast New Jersey is a state-accredited home care agency, serving seniors in Bergen, Passaic, Essex and nearby counties. In addition to transitional care, professional staff is available for live-in and companion care, care for couples, transportation services and care management.

The company is headquartered at 15 Dyatt Pl., Hackensack, N.J. 07601. They can be contacted at (201) 487-9220 or online at http://www.homewellseniorcare.com/northeast-new-jersey/.

Serving more than 300 clients in Bergen, Passaic, Essex and adjacent counties, HomeWell of Northeast New Jersey focuses on providing state-accredited, quality in-home living assistance to seniors facing critical health issues. Seniors remain more engaged and in better health when continued social interaction is available as well as help with routine household tasks. Its caregivers are thoroughly screened (only one in 12 are offered employment) and no upfront deposit is required for their services.