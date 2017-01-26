Gatlinburg Cabin Rental Company Features Winter Travel Deals

Venture Resorts (https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com), Gatlinburg’s largest cabin rental company, has announced a special Winter Sale. For the next two weekends travelers can save 50% off regular cabin rates. The sale is valid for stays from January 27-29 and February 3-5.

“The Smokies are celebrating Winter, and it’s a great time to visit,” says Billy Parris, Venture Resorts’ General Manager. “We’re offering some great rates, especially for this coming weekend.”

This weekend the city of Townsend is hosting its Smoky Mountain Snowdown festival, featuring traditional Appalachian music, crafts and food. In addition, the cities of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge continue their annual Winterfest celebration.

With Venture Resorts Winter Sale, a two-bedroom cabin like the company’s “Lazy Day” is available for as little as $59 per night during the January 27-29 weekend, and $90 per night during the February 3-5 weekend. The same cabin would rent for $205 per night during peak season.

Three-bedroom lodging like the company’s “Rolling Stone” cabin can be rented for as little as $75 per night this weekend, and as $135 per night during the February 3-5 weekend. Peak season rates for the same cabin are $295 per night.

Cabin rates are subject to availability. The cabins cited above are available at the time of writing, but may be booked by press time. Guests can visit the company's web site to see rates for all currently available cabins, with Winter Sale discounts applied at the time of booking.

Venture Resorts manages over 400 rental cabins in and around Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. All cabins are modern, family-friendly accommodations with features such as full kitchens, spacious living rooms, hot tubs and game rooms.

For more details, visit the company's website at https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com/specials.php or call (866) 347-6659. The promotion is not available for existing reservations. Discounts do not apply to cleaning, resort and other fees.

About Cabins of the Smoky Mountains

Cabins of the Smoky Mountains is the largest luxury cabin rental agency serving Sevier County. The company offers over 400 cabins within minutes of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

For more information, contact at Cabins of the Smoky Mountains, 653 Hidden Valley Rd., Gatlinburg, TN 37738, (866) 347-6659, (865) 277-1160. Visit their websites at https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com and https://www.cabinsofpigeonforge.com.