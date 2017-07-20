Governor's Tree-Cutter Amnesty Bills Prompt Home Rule Backlash

Who's gonna stand up for your rights in Texas? ...no restrictions; no consequences; no recourse for neighbors who may have invested years in helping shape the environment they want to live in.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s continuing campaign to make tree-cutting an inalienable right has spawned a response from opponents in Austin with the launch of a counter-punching new website at: TreeAct.org

The governor insists that these measures are necessary for the state to rein in local government overreach and “strike a blow for personal freedom,” the website asks, pointedly, “Freedom for whom.” The site goes on to say that the bills filed in this summer’s special session (SB14, SB86, HB70) appear to ignore the freedom of long-established neighborhoods to have a say in the environment that surrounds their homes and businesses.

"These measures open the door for short-term real estate players to have their way with the urban forests most Texans live in," said the site’s creator Tom Suhler. "There are no restrictions; no consequences; no recourse for neighbors who may have invested years in helping shape the environment they want to live in."

The website promises to track any tree rights legislation during the special session and hold our representatives accountable for any action that would prohibit local governments from practicing good environmental stewardship by outlawing efficient management of the Texas' urban tree canopy.

TreeAct.org is a citizen engagement platform helping people stay engaged by:

