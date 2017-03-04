Trek Travel Adds Summer 2017 Yellowstone and Grand Tetons Cycling Trip

In the past year the response to our national park trips has been outstanding and we are delighted to create a new itinerary featuring the best cycling routes in one of our country’s most beloved parks.

National park vacations continue to grow in popularity. Responding to the demand to see more national parks from the seat of a bicycle, Trek Travel, a leader in bicycling vacations, has added Yellowstone and Grand Tetons to its roster of national park offerings. This destination will be their sixth trip within a national park.

The new six-day, five-night trip debuts on June 25th and is offered on eight dates throughout the summer months. In addition to bicycling, the trip features whitewater rafting on the Snake River, an animal viewing safari in Yellowstone National Park led by a naturalist, a geyser walk at Old Faithful and a visit to the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone with its majestic Upper and Lower Falls.

“This itinerary highlights the iconic features found in Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons,” said Trek Travel President Tania Burke. “In the past year the response to our national park trips has been outstanding and we are delighted to create a new itinerary featuring the best cycling routes in one of our country’s most beloved parks.”

Along with cycling in Grand Teton National Park where animal sightings are prevalent, guests also enjoy a scenic cruise on Jackson Lake to Elk Island for a western-style BBQ and have an opportunity to explore the streets, shops and galleries of Jackson.

Priced from $3,330 per person, the trip begins and ends in Jackson, Wyoming. Guests stay at Jackson Lake Lodge and Snow King Hotel. Rides from 14 to 35 miles with up to 875 feet of climbing, this is a recreational rated bicycling trip with plenty of off-bike activities.

About Trek Travel

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Trek Travel is an award-winning cycling vacation company offering cycling tours around the globe for cyclists of all abilities. Each vacation includes the use of the latest Trek bicycles like the Domane SL 7 or XM700+ electric assist, featuring Garmin GPS devices and Di2 electronic shifting; with an option to upgrade to the Emonda SLR, the lightest production road bike available; boutique accommodations; most meals; snacks and drinks for each day’s ride; daily route support; social hours; entrance fees to group events; transportation during the tour; complimentary Trek Travel merchandise, and more.

Trek Travel was formed in 2002 as the luxury bicycle touring arm of Trek Bicycles, one of the world’s largest bicycle manufacturers. Voted a 2016 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Tour Operator, they’re a team of globetrotters, world-travelers and dreamers who know how to inspire the memories guests have for the rest of their life. They find the best roads, hotels, towns, food, routes and attractions, and introduce them to people looking for adventure. All on bikes they’re guaranteed to love with unrivaled customer service at every step.

