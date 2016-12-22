TripReviewer.com Taps DerbySoft to Provide Hotel Direct Booking Links

TripReviewer This project allows us to work with many of the world’s premiere hotel groups as well as the world’s premiere connectivity provider, DerbySoft, so we couldn’t be more pleased,” said TripReviewer’s Co-Founder, Sanket Talsania.

TripReviewer, the only source that aggregates hotel and restaurant reviews and rates from numerous sources, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with DerbySoft to enable direct bookings to North American hotels.

Online reviews and ratings are a jungle of information that confuses users instead of giving them an accurate depiction and understanding of the hotel or restaurant they are researching. To create a better, more comprehensive user experience, TripReviewer creates a perfectly merged, filtered, user-friendly rating for each establishment by aggregating ratings and reviews data received from multiple major online travel site servers. In addition to accessing TripReviewer’s rating and reviews, users can compare prices on TripReviewer ensuring they receive the best deal possible.

DerbySoft’s Marketing Services division, known as Click, worked with TripReviewer for this Project. Click has been helping hotels and hotel chains manage their metasearch campaigns for more than six years. As the success of a hotelier’s metasearch marketing program is influenced by the diversification of their channel portfolio, DerbySoft welcomed the opportunity to work with TripReviewer. “We are delighted provide our clients with this first-to-market ability to promote direct bookings through this up and coming metasearch channel,” noted Quentin Moores, DerbySoft’s VP Marketing Services.

Click’s MetaSearch Manager 2.0 platform enables DerbySoft’s clients to properly connect, manage, and evaluate the performance of their metasearch programs across multiple channels simultaneously. This critical functionality enables clients to formulate and apply effective, cross-channel optimization strategies.

About TripReviewer

TripReviewer is the only website in the world that provides reviews from multiple websites for any hotel or restaurant within United States and Canada. Backed by over ten years of first-hand experience within the travel sector, the founders realized there was a growing need for an online platform where a guest could research reviews from multiple websites for a restaurant or a hotel.

Many online websites have created what is a review jungle for a naive consumer trying to research a hotel or restaurant for their business or leisure purpose. TripReviewer saw the average consumer spending a tremendous amount of time and effort surfing and switching from one website to another trying to read and research reviews and rates for hotels and restaurants. After years of hard work in collecting, merging, and filtering an enormous amount of information, TripReviewer now offers the first ever, one-of-its kind, online portal for travelers, where they can read/research reviews and prices from multiple websites on one site. Learn More About TripReviewer

About Click, by DerbySoft

DerbySoft provides a range of technology solutions to help accommodations providers from all of the world’s largest hotel groups down to the smallest of independent guesthouses to market and distribute their rooms to all of the leading demand players across the globe, including online travel agencies, metasearch engines, tour operators wholesalers and others. With a distributed platform of well over 1,000 servers across multiple continents, DerbySoft’s partners benefit from a combination of extremely fast performance and extraordinarily high accuracy regardless of which DerbySoft service(s) they use.

Click by DerbySoft encompasses a range of marketing services with metasearch marketing, including dynamic data delivery and automated bidding management, at its core. Some of the largest hotel groups in the world rely on Click.

