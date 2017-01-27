Black Rhino Wheels- Hammer in Matte Black

Black Rhino Truck Wheels http://www.blackrhinowheels.com/ has achieved renown as a manufacturer of heavy duty alloy wheels engineered for the muscular trucks and SUVs preferred by off road enthusiasts, as well as the great looking and often quite over-sized truck wheels sought by truckers more at home in the urban jungle.

The company's new wheel design for 2017 includes the Hammer - available in variations to appeal to both segments as well as the highly popular new Cross Over Utility Vehicle (CUV) segment.

The design of Hammer off road wheels is a rugged take on a seven spoke design. The designers really nailed the look of combining sport and ruggedness in a sophisticated pattern reminiscent of the mechanical beauty found in the most extreme suspension components.

Each section is bisected by a hard center line that blends into a small triangular opening towards the center adding lightness. A secondary graphic is a chiseled bevel spaced nicely to an inner ring held by 3 rivets. These rivets are spaced close for end of each spoke giving a rugged anchored-in effect. The result are Off Road Wheels will give any vehicle a modern custom look.

The Hammer is manufactured in a multitude of sizes and with a large variety of bolt patterns and center bore sizes for a precise fit on the widest possible range of vehicles and to cater such a broad swath of the truck and SUV wheel marketplace.

Lip depth ranges from 1.5in to 5 inch to give you the choice of the right look you're going for. Precision fitments to fit all the most popular trucks and SUVs, the Hammer diameters start at 17x9, while larger sizes, including 18x9, 20x9, 20x12 are engineered for domestic and imported trucks and SUVs, including newer Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokees.

To promote precise, adapter-free fitments, Offsets range from -23mm to+12mm and five, six and 8-lug bolt patterns, including a 8/180 pattern for newer GMC and Chevrolet trucks. These truck rims sport huge lips to provide safe bead seating for oversized tires and feature the signature classic matte black finish.

In the website’s “Explore Black Rhino custom wheels” section, the Technology and Company pages permit prospective customers to learn more about Black Rhino, the company, and to peruse the Customer Gallery of photos uploaded by actual customers of their vehicles outfitted with Black Rhino off road wheels. New customers are encouraged to upload their own photos to show off their vehicle newly fitted with Black Rhino wheels. The company’s website includes helpful dealer locator tools, by zip code in the United States, internationally or by calling 1-888-766-7775. The website also features dealer support tools, including online access to the inventory in Black Rhino’s new 155,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Brea California. For dealers, wheels can be ordered on the website and orders received by 4pm ET are shipped the same day.