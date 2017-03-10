Black Rhino Introduces the Armory Custom Truck Wheel

Black Rhino Truck Wheels - the Armory The Armory is battle ready with its military inspired aesthetic

Black Rhino Wheels has achieved renown as a manufacturer of heavy duty alloy truck wheels engineered for the muscular trucks and SUVs preferred by off road enthusiasts, as well as the great looking and often quite over-sized wheels sought by truckers who are more at home in the urban jungle.

The company's new wheel design for 2017 includes the Armory – a hardcore statement entirely unique to the world of truck and off-road wheels.

"The Armory is battle ready with its military inspired aesthetic," says John Narciso, wheel designer for Black Rhino Wheels. "The designers worked on the look of a tactical, purposeful design that sets it apart from your typical off-road rims. Its explosive bullet proof looks have an immediately strong impact. The contrasting bolts and caps give it just the right detail for that bold statement of strength. Each bolt is paired together and encompasses the middle beveled ring, which is spaced just right for each size to nicely frame the full wheel face. These rivets are housed in individual landing, a mechanically rugged anchored-in effect that further sets these custom off road wheels apart. The results speak for themselves, as these truck wheels are sure to give any vehicle that perfectly calibrated custom wheel look."

The Armory is manufactured in a multitude of sizes and with a large variety of bolt patterns and center bore sizes for a precise fit on the widest possible range of vehicles and to cater such a broad swath of the truck and SUV wheel marketplace.

Lip depth ranges from 2.25inch to 5 inch to give you the choice of the right look you're going for. Precision fitments to fit all the most popular trucks and SUVs, the Armory diameters start at 17x9, while larger sizes, including 18x9, 20x9, 20x12 are engineered for domestic and imported trucks and SUVs, including newer Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokees.

To promote precise, adapter-free fitments, offsets range from -23mm to+12mm and five, six and 8-lug bolt patterns, including a 8/180 pattern for newer GMC and Chevrolet trucks. These truck rims sport huge lips to provide safe bead seating for oversized tires and feature the signature classic matte black finish.

The newly refreshed Black Rhino website, at http://www.blackrhinowheels.com/, enables truck and SUV owners to experience what Armory truck wheels, and all Black Rhino designs, will look like on their vehicle. This is made possible by the ingenious "Wheel Configurator" tool, which enables shoppers to pull up an image of their year, model and color truck or SUV and "try on" each of the available Black Rhino models and finishes. Additionally the new website enables users to sort through the entire Black Rhino product line by vehicle, wheel size, construction methodology, style, design or finish. Wheel descriptions provide a full technical summary for each wheel.

The company’s website also includes helpful dealer locator tools, by zip code in the United States, internationally or by calling 1-888-766-7775. The website also features dealer support tools, including online access to the inventory in Black Rhino’s new 155,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Brea California. For dealers, wheels can be ordered on the website and orders received by 4pm ET are shipped the same day.