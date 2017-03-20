Black Rhino Aftermarket Truck Wheels Introduces the Predator

Black Rhino Truck Wheels - the Predator The bold graphical shape comes to life with the bare metal reflecting perfectly with the deep lip.

Black Rhino Wheels has achieved renown as a manufacturer of heavy duty alloy wheels engineered for the muscular trucks and SUV's preferred by off road enthusiasts, as well as the great looking and often quite over-sized wheels sought by truckers who enhance their rides to conquer the urban jungle. The company's new wheel design for 2017 includes the Predator - available in large sizes to appeal to the custom lifted truck segment. Predator truck rims are named after its stealthy appearance, with design details that sneak up on the person that views it.

The Black Rhino Predator is a stealthy mesh design in the world of off road wheels. It’s a modern interpretation of a classic, brought into the new age with contrasting milling inside the spoke recess. "The bold graphical shape comes to life with the bare metal reflecting perfectly with the deep lip," explains John Narciso, TSW wheel designer. “We really wanted to make these wheels as punchy as possible with this feature. The execution is straight forward - the metallic lines really come to life with the glossy black finish. That deep dish in motion make those reflections move into a captivating effect. From far away the spokes almost float, but up close the triangular details in the center tie the rest of the mesh together into a strong statement for the awesome trucks we had in mind."

The Predators custom look sets it apart from your standard truck wheels with its geometrical purity. The angles pointing inward combined the milling reflecting on the deep lip add many dimension of depth to this design. Up close or far away, there is a very unique custom Off Road Wheels style that has a contemporary custom look.

Catering to such a broad truck and SUV wheel marketplace requires that Predator off road wheels are available in a wide range of sizes and in precision fitments to fit all the most popular trucks and SUVs. Predator diameters start at a large 20x12 all the up to 24X14 engineered for the large trucks and SUV's such as the Chevy 2500HD.

To promote precise, adapter-free fitments, Black Rhino Predator truck wheels are manufactured in seven different 5, and 6 bolt patterns and in positive, neutral and negative offsets to meet the varying needs of different truck and SUV applications.

The newly refreshed Black Rhino website at blackrhinowheels.com enables truck and SUV owners to experience what the Predator truck wheels, and all Black Rhino designs, will look like on their vehicle. This is made possible by the ingenious "Wheel Configurator" tool, which enables shoppers to pull up an image of their year, model, and color truck or SUV and to virtually install each of the available Black Rhino models and finishes. Additionally, the new website enables users to sort through the entire Black Rhino product line by vehicle, wheel size, construction, methodology, style, design, or finish. Wheel descriptions provide a full technical summary for each wheel.

In the website’s “Explore Black Rhino” section, the Technology and Company pages permit prospective customers to learn more about Black Rhino, the company, and to peruse the Customer Gallery of photos uploaded by actual customers of their vehicles outfitted with Black Rhino off road wheels. New customers are encouraged to upload their own photos to show off their vehicle newly fitted with Black Rhino wheels. The company’s website includes helpful dealer locator tools, by zip code in the United States, internationally or by calling 1-888-766-7775. The website also features dealer support tools, including online access to the inventory in Black Rhino’s new 155,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Brea California. For dealers, wheels can be ordered on the website and orders received by 4pm ET are shipped the same day.