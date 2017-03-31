Black Rhino Truck Wheels Introduces the Diamante

Black Rhino Truck Wheels - the Diamante A symmetrically brutal geometric style that increases the ruggedness factor.

Black Rhino Wheels has achieved renown as a manufacturer of heavy duty alloy wheels engineered for the muscular trucks and SUVs preferred by off road enthusiasts. Black Rhino offers a range of diverse, striking and often quite over-sized wheels sought by truckers more at home in the urban jungle.

The company's new wheel design for 2017 includes the Diamante - available in variations to appeal to both segments as well as the highly popular new Cross Over Utility Vehicle (CUV) segment.

The Black Rhino Diamante is a hard-as-diamond design in the world of off road wheels. "It’s a fresh take on the outer ring that shows a symmetrically brutal geometric style that increases the ruggedness factor," says John Narciso, wheel designer for Black Rhino. "Ten pentagons leading the spokes are extruded within the wheel barrels lip, giving the Diamante a hard-geared mechanical toughness." This is one of the first Black Rhino mesh type wheel constructions and the Diamante was designed to emanate the strong attitude of the brand. The designers wanted to focus on designing a wheel that would acclaim the natural strength of the mesh.

Its multi-dimensional look sets it apart from standard truck wheels. The precision geometry and strong visual tension are complemented by the contrasting dark matte tint. Up close or far away, truck fanatics will get a very unique custom off road wheel style that shows a contemporary and purposeful look.

Catering to such a broad swath of the truck and SUV wheel marketplace requires that Diamante truck rims be available in a wide range of sizes and in precision fitments to fit all the most popular trucks and SUVs. Diamante diameters start at 17x9 and with the larger sizes, including 18x9, and 20x9 are engineered for domestic and imported trucks and SUVs, including newer Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokees. To promote precise, adapter-free fitments, Black Rhino Diamante wheels are manufactured in seven different 5, and 6 bolt patterns and in positive, neutral and negative offsets to meet the varying needs of different truck and SUV applications.

Website visitors can use the Fitment Guide to discover all the Black Rhino SUV wheels that are an ideal match for year, make and model truck. It will also introduce visitors to all the other important technical details that are important, such as offset, positive, neutral or negative, load carrying ratings and even factory warehouse inventory levels. The Black Rhino Truck Wheels Configurator tool goes a step further and enables city truck fans to preview all Black Rhino wheels that fit on a rendering of a specific year, make, model and color truck or SUV.

The company’s website includes helpful dealer locator tools, by zip code in the United States, internationally or by calling 1-888-766-7775. The website also features dealer support tools, including online access to the inventory in Black Rhino’s new 155,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Brea California. For dealers, wheels can be ordered on the website and orders received by 4pm ET are shipped the same day.