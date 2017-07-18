Black Rhino Truck Wheels Introduces the Overland

Black Rhino Wheels - the Overland on a Jeep Wrangler The Overland has been designed with a powerful look in mind. Five hallowed tongued fork spokes display a visual grip that gives the Overland the unique Black Rhino character of strength and style in this genre.

Black Rhino Wheels has achieved renown as a manufacturer of heavy duty alloy wheels engineered for the muscular trucks and SUV's preferred by off road enthusiasts. Black Rhino offers a range of diverse, striking and often quite over-sized wheels sought by truckers more at home in the urban jungle.

The company's new wheel design for 2017 includes the Overland - available in variations to appeal to both segments as well as the highly popular new Cross Over Utility Vehicle (CUV) segment.

The Black Rhino Overland is a highly rugged split five spoke style that stands out among off road wheels. "The Overland has been designed with a powerful look in mind. It’s a bold look with interlocking concave layers. Five hallowed tongued fork spokes display a visual grip that gives the Overland the unique Black Rhino character of strength and style in this genre. The chiseled integrated lip design has a flat outer surface that makes it conducive for custom finishing," says John Narciso, a wheel designer for Black Rhino. The Overland truck rims exceed the world standards of radial fatigue testing.

Its brawny look sets it apart from standard truck wheels. The resolved geometry and strong visual tension are complemented by its monochromatic finish with stealth black bolts. The long lasting finish shows a matte black that really accentuate the shapes happening in the wheel. Up close or far away, truck fanatics will get a very unique custom off road wheel style that shows a contemporary and purposeful look.

Catering to such a broad market of the truck and SUV wheel marketplace requires that Overland truck rims be available in a wide range of sizes and in precision fitments to fit all the most popular trucks and SUVs. Overland diameters start at 17X8/ 17x9.5 and with the larger sizes, including 18x9.5, and 20x9.5 are engineered for domestic and imported trucks and SUVs, including newer Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokees. To promote precise, adapter-free fitments, Black Rhino Overland wheels are manufactured in seven different 5, and 6 bolt patterns and in positive, neutral and negative offsets to meet the varying needs of different truck and SUV applications including the 6X130 Sprinter Vans.

Website visitors can use the Fitment Guide to discover all the Black Rhino SUV wheels that are an ideal match for year, make and model truck. It will also introduce visitors to all the other important technical details that are important, such as offset, positive, neutral or negative, load carrying ratings and even factory warehouse inventory levels. The Black Rhino Truck Wheels Configurator tool goes a step further and enables city truck fans to preview all Black Rhino wheels that fit on a rendering of a specific year, make, model and color truck or SUV.

The company’s website http://www.blackrhinowheels.com/ includes helpful dealer locator tools, by zip code in the United States, internationally or by calling 1-888-766-7775. The website also features dealer support tools, including online access to the inventory in Black Rhino’s new 155,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Brea California. For dealers, wheels can be ordered on the website and orders received by 4pm ET are shipped the same day.