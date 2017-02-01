Debt & Credit Lawyer's Sergei Lemberg The least we can do in the face of President Trump's discriminatory executive order is to negotiate with creditors and credit bureaus on behalf of refugees who are unable to make payments on their mortgages, cars, and credit cards.

Sergei Lemberg, who as a teenager landed at New York's JFK International Airport as a Russian refugee, has lived the American dream. Now one of the nation's most prominent consumer attorneys, Lemberg is throwing open the doors of Debt & Credit Lawyer (http://www.debtandcreditlawyer.com) to offer free debt- and credit-related legal services to the estimated 90,000 refugees and visa holders impacted by President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries. "The travel ban may have a devastating financial impact on those who live in the U.S. but who are detained or who are stuck in foreign countries," said Lemberg. "I want to help them get back on track."

Debt & Credit Lawyer, a retail subsidiary of the decade-old Lemberg Law, last week opened its doors in Norwalk, Connecticut, to assist clients in resolving debt, fixing credit report mistakes, and navigating bankruptcy. According to Lemberg, "The least we can do in the face of President Trump's discriminatory executive order is to negotiate with creditors and credit bureaus on behalf of refugees who are unable to make payments on their mortgages, cars, and credit cards."

Lemberg, whose firm has recovered more than $35 million on behalf of more than 18,000 clients victimized by debt collectors and others, understands that missed payments can begin a downward spiral that undermines dreams and aspirations. "When I arrived in the U.S. as a refugee, I was welcomed with open arms," he said. "I want to ensure that refugees and visa holders whose entries are delayed by the travel ban know that they are welcome and that we're here to help."

Debt & Credit Lawyer works with clients to build a creditor shield that shuts down creditor abuse, asserts the consumer's rights, delivers a solid debt defense, and guards the consumer's credit score. Sergei Lemberg can brief you about debt relief options, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and other relevant issues.

