EMC Insurance Joins TrustedChoice.com

TrustedChoice.com today announced EMC Insurance Companies (EMC) has joined its online insurance lead generation platform as a national partner for commercial lines insurance. EMC’s participation extends commercial insurance buyers’ access to local independent insurance agencies from coast to coast, improving accuracy in connecting buyers to one of the over 22,000 independent insurance agents participating on TrustedChoice.com.

“We’re pleased to welcome EMC,” said Chip Bacciocco, CEO of TrustedChoice.com. “EMC is a great company with a large and highly respected network of independent agents, all of whom will benefit from EMC’s participation on the nation’s fastest growing commercial insurance website, TrustedChoice.com.”

EMC’s participation on TrustedChoice.com provides local independent insurance agents access to specialty commercial insurance buyers they may not otherwise have the resources to reach. “We have watched TrustedChoice.com grow significantly in the last three years, so it was time for us to add TrustedChoice.com to our digital marketing strategy,” said Rob Friedman, EMC’s vice president of marketing. “Joining helps our agents get more lead opportunities for the business they have an interest in writing most. It is a win-win for consumers, our agents and EMC.”

TrustedChoice.com is the number-one online lead generation platform serving the independent insurance agency channel. TrustedChoice.com offers its "Appetite Engine" platform to leading independent insurance companies across the United States, connecting over 45,000 commercial insurance buyers with local independent insurance agents in 2016.

“For over 100 years, EMC has been committed to serving independent agencies,” said Bob Rusbuldt, president and CEO of Independent Insurance Agents and Broker of America. “To have A-rated insurance carrier EMC join the TrustedChoice.com platform is a testament to the value TrustedChoice.com delivers to both consumers and agents, and EMC’s ongoing the commitment to generating value for the independent agent channel.”

About TrustedChoice.com

TrustedChoice.com partners with independent insurance agencies and insurance carriers to connect insurance buyers with the right local insurance agent. Our digital platform pairs insurance consumers with participating local independent insurance agents and carriers through a proprietary, search engine optimization strategy that drives organic traffic and boosts online digital lead referrals. In 2016, TrustedChoice.com connected over 45,000 commercial insurance buyers to a network of 22,000 local independent insurance agents.

About EMC Insurance Companies

EMC Insurance Companies ranks among the top 50 insurance organizations in the United States and is one of the largest property and casualty companies in Iowa, based on net written premium. Founded in 1911, EMC Insurance Companies is financially solid, built on over 100 years of serving policyholders and independent insurance agents. Today, EMC employs more than 2,100 employees in 20 locations across the country. EMC sells its products solely through independent insurance agencies in more than 40 states, partnering with independent agents to bring a superior level of personalized service to the insurance process.