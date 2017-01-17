Trustoria.com The new premium membership allows consumers access to expanded profiles that can provide more years of employment history, employer names, industry specialization and detailed descriptions of professional accomplishments.

Trustoria, the national professional directory, released a new premium service to improve the way consumers find local service providers and verify their professional history. Trustoria includes a record on nearly every service professional in the country. The new membership program gives consumers increased information on a professional’s employment history and the ability to maintain a record of the professionals they find.

Competition among service directories like Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor and ThumbTack has intensified in the past year driving prices down. However, none of these has improved the ability for consumers to find and learn about all the professionals available in a specific town. Their business models are driven by advertising the highest-paying company or by taking a percent of the project cost from the consumer. In both cases, the consumer is unable to find objective lists of service providers or learn about their professional history before work has been completed.

Trustoria brings transparency to the search for professional service providers. The online professional directory, available at Trustoria.com, contains more than 60 million professional profiles assembled from public records, online profiles and social networks. These profiles can include verified work history, resumes, education records and skills.

The new premium membership allows consumers access to expanded profiles that can provide more years of employment history, employer names, industry specialization and detailed descriptions of professional accomplishments. Consumers are using this membership when searching for local providers of services ranging from home repair contractors and tax accountants, to car repair mechanics and dog walkers. The membership is available to anyone for a monthly payment of $19.95 with no an annual commitment required.

For more information or to begin a search for all the service professionals near you, visit Trustoria.com today.

About Trustoria

Trustoria (https://trustoria.com/) is a comprehensive professional directory that includes every category of service, profession and business. It is the largest open collection of professional US profiles in the world.

Consumers and professionals alike use Trustoria when they need to find professionals across their town or across the country. The profiles allow people to know the full professional history of a person before doing business with them.

Press Relations:

Trustoria America, Inc.

press(at)trustoria(dot)com

© 2017 Trustoria America, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.