We’re very excited to partner with CSCMP to offer cybersecurity education and a program to support those who are making supply chain and vendor management part of their overall enterprise security program.

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) today announced a new partnership with TSC Advantage to address the increasing cybersecurity risks to companies posed by the growing move to digital solutions and resulting third-party access to corporate assets.

As supply chain management changes, numerous regulators now require companies of all sizes to demonstrate third party cyber risk management through board and executive involvement, hiring a designated security officer, independent assessment of supply chain governance, and routine monitoring of vendor/supplier security.

“No organization understands the challenges and emerging issues facing today’s supply chain management professionals better than CSCMP,” said Sean Doherty, president and founder of TSC Advantage. “We’re very excited to partner with CSCMP to offer cybersecurity education and a program to support those who are making supply chain and vendor management part of their overall enterprise security program.”

“Technology has introduced new and complex security risks that supply chain professionals must be aware of. This partnership provides the opportunity to raise awareness and understanding around cyber risks, and we are excited to partner with TSC Advantage to offer education and solutions,” said Chris Adderton, Vice President, CSCMP.

CSCMP members may take part in a free pilot program to use the TSC Advantage Secure Halo platform to assess the security posture of up to 10 current or potential suppliers/vendors. Secure Halo’s online platform and dashboard displays views of cyber risk by individual supplier or across a portfolio of companies. It shows security vulnerabilities by control and provides prioritized recommendations.

For CSCMP members looking to kick-start cyber risk strategy discussions, they can also take the Secure Halo Express survey, which asks 11 questions about security across the enterprise, and provides a customized complimentary report based on responses.

About CSCMP

Since 1963, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has been the leading worldwide professional association dedicated to education, research, and the advancement of the supply chain management profession. With more than 8,500 members globally, representing business, government, and academia from 65 countries, CSCMP members are the leading practitioners and authorities in the fields of logistics and supply chain management. To learn more, visit cscmp.org. CSCMP on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About TSC Advantage

TSC Advantage is an innovative leader in enterprise risk assessments, cybersecurity consulting, and managed services. With its DHS SAFETY Act-designated methodology and Secure Halo assessment platform, TSC Advantage provides an objective understanding of security posture to help companies prioritize resources, reduce third-party cyber risk, and meet compliance challenges. TSC Advantage supports the public sector, as well as a wide array of industries across the Fortune 500, including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, critical infrastructure, and global insurance underwriting markets. Follow TSC Advantage on LinkedIn and Twitter.