Tulix Systems, Inc., a premiere video solutions company, today announced that they have joined the SRT Alliance, as part of an overall strategy to improve the reliability of its customers’ live video input streams, especially for those located in parts of the globe that are distant from Tulix ingest servers or that have special network challenges due to local infrastructure.

The SRT Alliance is an open source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low latency video streaming. Founded by Haivision and Wowza, the SRT Alliance has a goal of expanding the streaming media ecosystem and supporting the collaborative development of SRT, an open source video transport protocol that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public Internet. The SRT Alliance promotes the industry-wide recognition and adoption of SRT as the defacto standard for low latency internet streaming.

“Tulix is a leader in providing 24x7 live video streaming and OTT monetization platforms to International Broadcasters,” said Peter Forman, COO of Tulix. “We currently stream over 1500 live linear channels worldwide, many of which originate in parts of the world where it can be difficult to get a reliable HD video contribution stream over the internet. This has created some challenges for us in the past and is likely to present more in the future as we continue to expand our business into Africa, MENA, Asia and Latin America. We are excited about using SRT to provide more reliable, low-cost contribution streams from our broadcasters to our network entry points.”

“We’re excited to have Tulix in the SRT Alliance,” said Sylvio Jelovcich, VP Global Alliances for Haivision. “Their primary application requirement, the need for highly reliable and secure HD video feeds from any geography over the public internet, is exactly what Haivision designed its SRT technology to address.”

About Tulix

Tulix, a premier global video solutions company, provides end-to-end streaming solutions for live, on-demand, and time-shifted video to any screen. Tulix can deliver its streams via the customer’s CDN or via their own Live Streaming CDN (TulixCDN), which was built from the ground up for optimized live video streaming, to guarantee pristine video delivery to audiences across the globe. Learn more at http://www.tulix.com.

About SRT Alliance

The SRT Alliance was founded by Haivision and Wowza. The mission of the SRT Alliance is to overcome the challenges of low latency video streaming, thereby changing the way the world streams. Fundamental to this mission is the support of a freely available open source video transport protocol that will accelerate innovation through collaborative development. The SRT Alliance will promote the industry-wide recognition and adoption of SRT as a common standard for all low latency internet streaming. For more information on how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.