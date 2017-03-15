Restaurant Owners: Billy, Rachelle & Kenny it's the basics of great food, service and value that make up the key ingredients for success

According to CHD Expert (chd-expert.com), a firm that tracks data on more than 699,000 restaurants in the United States, less than 1% of American restaurants earn over $5 million in annual sales. As The Twisted Tuna enters its third full year in operation, it will report annual sales far in excess of $5 million for the second year in a row.

With over 10,000 square feet of indoor space on two levels, The Twisted Tuna is the largest family owned and operated restaurant in Martin County Florida. Perfectly situated on the water in the Manatee Pocket, The Twisted Tuna is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating to watch the boats go by. There is live music nightly on their floating barge and a happy hour from 3:30pm till 6:30pm every day.

"We have an extensive and diverse menu that has something for everyone. Of course winning several awards and cooking competitions last year did help bring more awareness to the restaurant, but I believe it's the basics of great food, service and value that make up the key ingredients for success in this business." said Kenny Gibbs.

Mr. Gibbs and his wife Rachelle have owned and operated several restaurants and bars throughout Florida and each have more than 25 years of experience in the biz. Their son Billy is also an owner and manager at the popular eatery and he helps maintain the expansive waterfront property.

"With as many people as we have here on a daily basis, coupled with the fact that we're on the water, it can be a challenge at times to keep everything in good working order. Our goal is for every guest to feel like they are in a beautiful, clean and very well taken care of environment." said Billy.

The Twisted Tuna employs about 100 people at its Stuart location and actively donates and participates in several local charities and events throughout each year.

"We couldn't do it without our amazing staff. We affectionately refer to our employees as Team Tuna and our Tuna Family because when it really counts, we all come together to help each other. And we have an amazing group of regular customers as well. We enjoy being a part of our local community and creating lasting friendships and memories from all of those special occasions." said Rachelle.

Plans for expanding The Twisted Tuna brand and concept to new locations are already underway. For more information please contact the restaurant directly.

The Twisted Tuna

4290 SE Salerno Rd

Stuart FL 34997

772-600-7239

http://www.thetwistedtuna.com