The Sharie Withers Agency, a full-service insurance provider serving Texas families from two offices in Tyler, has announced the latest beneficiary of their thriving community involvement program. The current campaign fundraises to support Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of terminally ill patients. Donations to this worthy cause may now be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/making-dreams-come-true-one-wish-at-a-time/fundraiser/shariewithers1.

Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network was founded to fulfill the ‘bucket list’ goals of those with terminal illnesses. Their mission provides access to the arts, sporting events and social gatherings for the therapeutic, educational and cultural enrichment of people whose medical conditions wouldn’t otherwise allow them access. Providing that one significant, special wish for those near the end of life enables them to enjoy a fun and memorable experience they and their families will treasure. Texas Red Ribbon Wish’s long-term business plan includes emergency travel assistance for patients in need of specialty care not available in their area. But for today, they’re making ailing people’s lives richer one wish at a time.

“Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network is a godsend to patients and their families during the final days of life,” said Sharie Withers, owner of The Sharie Withers Agency. “We celebrate and honor their work, and feel privileged to help in any way possible.”

The agency’s team is hard at work promoting the campaign through a variety of channels, including shining a spotlight on it in this month’s issue of their community magazine. Our Hometown is a vibrant print and digital publication which is delivered to thousands of households in the greater Tyler area every month. To enjoy current and past issues, please visit http://www.withersagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

The Sharie Withers Agency is so passionate about helping Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network that they have pledged to donate $10 for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote. Readers wishing to have the agency make a donation in their name may recommend friends and family for a no-obligation quotation at http://www.withersagency.com/Making-Dreams-Come-True-One-Wish-At-A-Time_16_community_cause.

The agency’s innovative Community Program selects a new local organization, family or individual every two months to receive support. To stay involved and keep tabs on past and future causes, readers may bookmark http://www.withersagency.com/community-cause. For more information on Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, please visit http://redribbontexas.org/.

About The Sharie Withers Agency

An award-winning agency serving families from two offices in Tyler, TX, The Sharie Withers Agency is committed to bringing local people an agency which understands their needs. Sharie Withers and her caring team of dedicated professionals work with carriers to assemble a variety of products and services which will ensure their clients’ peace of mind. From all the products a typical consumer needs (home, auto, boat, ATV, etc.) to financial planning services, The Sharie Withers Agency delivers consistently superior service. Their caring experts may be reached by calling 903-561-2112. More information on the agency may be found at http://www.withersagency.com/.