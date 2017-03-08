Greg Adler Seizes Victory in Iconic Mint 400 Off-Road Race

As the race went on, the course got rougher, but as we were counting down the miles to the finish, it started to sink in that we were headed to our first Mint 400 win.

4 Wheel Parts President and CEO, Greg Adler, raced to the 4400 Class win in this past weekend’s Mint 400 off-road race in the grueling desert just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. Teaming up with off-road racing icon, Rob MacCachren, the duo attacked the three 116-mile loops in a blistering time that saw them completing the 348-mile race nearly an hour ahead of their nearest competitor. The victory came just three weeks after they battled to the finish line in the King of the Hammers event in Johnson Valley, California.

“I can’t say enough about our team,” said Adler. “We made the decision to run the Mint 400 after Hammers and Brian Kirby and Justin Bodewitz busted their tails preparing to get us ready to race. Racing over 500 miles of some of the most grueling terrain imaginable in the last three weeks, this car has taken a ton of abuse. The guys gave us a great car and we had zero issues the entire day.”

Taking the start, MacCachren set a pace that saw the #4444 quickly put a 20-minute gap on the field before turning the car over to Adler for the second and third laps. As the course deteriorated and became littered with vehicles that had succumbed to the desert and attrition, Adler increased the lead with each subsequent lap in bringing home the Team 4 Wheel Parts Ultra4 to the checkered flag and a resounding class win.

“We had a lot of fun racing today,” Adler said. “We hopped in the car with a nice lead and set off to find our pace, keep moving forward and not make any mistakes. As the race went on, the course got rougher, but as we were counting down the miles to the finish, it started to sink in that we were headed to our first Mint 400 win. Some of my first races in the early ‘90s were at the Mint 400, so to come back here and bring home a win is extremely special. This really is a bucket list moment for me.”

For Adler and Team 4 Wheel Parts, the triumph put the exclamation point on a week of Mint 400 festivities that exemplified the renaissance of the iconic event as it has returned to its former glory. The week kicked off with the 4 Wheel Parts vehicle procession that saw the #4444 leading the field of competitors down the famed Las Vegas strip on Wednesday and continued through Friday with a festive contingency party.

“The Martelli Brothers have brought The Mint 400 back from the ashes to become the biggest desert race in the nation,” said Adler. “They have restored the Mint 400 to glory with its pageantry and a nod toward tradition. Honoring the history of the sport and paying homage to the legends that laid the foundation, not only for this event, but for off-road racing, make it a truly distinctive experience. We’re proud to be a part of this historic race and look forward to attending for years to come.”

