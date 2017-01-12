1 in 3 families in Snohomish County can’t afford basic needs – that’s nearly 250,000 people – and we’re working with Take The Next Step to help eliminate hunger and homelessness in our community

Solutions Insurance, a Washington-based firm that offers asset protection and financial consultation services to communities throughout the greater Seattle area, is joining local nonprofit Take The Next Step organization in a charity drive to provide critical services to regional underprivileged families.

The Take The Next Step organization is a faith-based, community-driven nonprofit that works to provide support, guidance, and basic needs to families and individuals in the region facing homelessness or hunger. TTNS has partnered with more than 50 local community organization to fulfill its mission of assisting those in need.

“1 in 3 families in Snohomish County can’t afford basic needs – that’s nearly 250,000 people – and we’re working with Take The Next Step to help eliminate hunger and homelessness in our community,” says Sean Vermeulen, founder and executive director of Solutions Insurance.

Solutions Insurance has planned a Rally Day to raise support for the cause on February 1st, and has worked to establish an online network of support for the event by reaching out to regional families and business owners over social media and email. Additional plans to generate support for the charity drive include a full page write up in the Solutions Insurance online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://solutionsinsuranceagency.com/magazines/.

The Take The Next Step Organization is the first nonprofit cause to be supported by the Solutions Insurance team since the firm became a new affiliate of the national “Agents of Change” charity support network. As part of their ongoing membership, Vermeulen and his team plan to assist a new charity in the Seattle region on a bimonthly basis.

Readers that want to join Solutions Insurance and the Take The Next Step organization and be part of the charity drive to eliminate hunger and homelessness in Snohomish County are invited to take action by visiting this page: http://solutionsinsuranceagency.com/causes/guiding-local-homeless-towards-brighter-future/. As the Solutions Insurance team support more causes in the future, charity event details will be listed on the agency’s Community Causes page: http://solutionsinsuranceagency.com/community/.

