Dillon Ruxton Insurance, a Florida-based agency offering asset protection services and financial planning assistance to families and business owners in the greater Fort Lauderdale metropolitan region, is embarking on a cooperative food drive with the LifeNet 4 Families organization.

For more than 30 years, LifeNet 4 Families has provided a broad range of food provision services to the hungry and homeless in and around Broward County. From the most humble beginnings, LifeNet has grown into a community-wide organization that provides more than 1.4 million meals per year to regional families facing food insecurity.

“Our goal is to help end hunger in our community, and we’re proud to join the LifeNet 4 Families organization as we work to make sure no one in our area is forced to go to bed hungry,” says April Ruxton, owner and executive manager of Dillon Ruxton Insurance.

In an effort to gain publicity for the ongoing charity event benefitting low income families in southern Florida, Ruxton and her team are reaching out over social media and email to attract regional supporters. Future efforts to expand awareness of the LifeNet 4 Families charity event will include a full page write up in the next issue of “Our Hometown,” a monthly online magazine hosted by Dillon Ruxton Insurance: http://dillonruxtoninsurance.com/magazines/.

Dillon Ruxton Insurance is one of the newest national affiliates of a charity support initiative called “Agents of Change.” As part of an ongoing membership in this group, Ruxton and her team have committed to assisting several Florida based nonprofit organizations and hosting a new charity event every 60 days.

Readers who would like to be part of the charity drive to raise support and donations for the LifeNet 4 Families organization in southern Florida are invited by the Dillon Ruxton Insurance team to visit this page and take action: http://dillonruxtoninsurance.com/causes/fighting-hunger-helping-families-florida/. Details on future charity events sponsored by Dillon Ruxton Insurance will be made available on the firm’s Community Causes page: http://dillonruxtoninsurance.com/community/.

About Dillon Ruxton Insurance

As a Personal Finance Representative in Plantation, agency owner April Ruxton knows many local families. Her knowledge and understanding of the people in her community ensures that clients of Dillon Ruxton Insurance are provided with an outstanding level of service. April and her team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important – family, home, car and more. Dillon Ruxton Insurance also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at Dillon Ruxton Insurance, visit http://dillonruxtoninsurance.com/ or call (954) 742-0801.