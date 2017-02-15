Interfaith of the Woodlands has long been committed to building a more loving and caring Houston community, and we’re joining them for this charity event will help ensure they can continue their mission

Moore Insurance, a Houston area firm that provides asset protection services and financial planning assistance to communities throughout the region, is teaming up with the Interfaith of the Woodlands organization in a charity drive to raise support for ongoing efforts to provide for local underprivileged and underserved families.

Interfaith of The Woodlands works as an “incubator” agency, providing assistance to families that have slipped through the cracks of the social services system. When families or individuals in the Houston region are facing a crisis, such as a lack of food or shelter, a lack of funds to pay rent or utilities, or the inability to receive prescription medications, ITW intervenes directly to help improve lives and outcomes for community residents.

“Interfaith of the Woodlands has long been committed to building a more loving and caring Houston community, and we’re joining them for this charity event will help ensure they can continue their mission,” says Jared Moore, founder and executive manager of Moore Insurance.

Moore and his team are finding support online for the Interfaith of the Woodlands charity drive by connecting with Houston families and civic leaders over social media channels and an email update system. Further efforts to publicize the ongoing charity event will include a full length story soon to be released in the Moore Insurance online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://mooreinsuranceteam.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Well over a dozen charitable organizations and nonprofit causes operating in and around Houston have received assistance from the Moore Insurance team over the last two years. As members in good standing of the nationwide “Agents of Change” charity support initiative, Moore and his team plan to continue assisting a new local charity every sixty days.

All readers that want to learn more about the charity event benefitting Interfaith of the Woodlands, and those who would like to help further the cause, are invited by the Moore Insurance team to take action by visiting this page: http://mooreinsuranceteam.com/Guiding-Our-Community-Towards-a-Bright-Future_26_community_cause. A full list of previous charitable causes championed by Moore Insurance can be found on the agency’s Community Causes page: http://mooreinsuranceteam.com/community-cause.

About Moore Insurance

As a Personal Finance Representative in The Woodlands, agency owner Jared Moore knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that clients of Moore Insurance are provided with an outstanding level of service. Jared and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. Moore Insurance also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at Moore Insurance, visit http://mooreinsuranceteam.com/ or call (281) 367-8899.