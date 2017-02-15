US Cyber Vault Unveils Future of Managed Cybersecurity Services at HIMSS 2017 As we’ve seen time and again in the healthcare world, the cost of cyberattacks are just too great to ignore. Our new managed security services unburden IT teams to ensure their data is secure.

US Cyber Vault, the proven cybersecurity leader helping companies protect, detect, and respond to cyberattacks, today announced its new managed security services that secure companies’ sensitive customer data and intellectual property in advance of HIMSS, the largest U.S. healthcare IT event, taking place February 19-23.

“Usually, something has to break before you realize you have a problem,” said Robert E. LaMear IV, Founder & CEO, US Cyber Vault. “However, as we’ve seen time and again in the healthcare world, the cost of cyberattacks are just too great to ignore. Our new managed security services – powered by our next-generation infrastructure and seasoned counterintelligence agents – unburden IT teams to ensure their data is secure.”

Companies Save 90% on Cybersecurity Costs with US Cyber Vault Managed Services

Technology companies are under significant market pressure to innovate quickly, often at the expense of cybersecurity. Securing sufficient funding and talent resources remains an issue. A recent study of Chief Information Security Officers found 80 percent of companies still have inadequate cybersecurity funding, while 51 percent cannot cite a dearth of available cybersecurity professionals. Bureau of Labor statistics estimate 2 million cybersecurity jobs will remain unfilled by 2019.

US Cyber Vault’s managed security services deliver security operations center, analyst, counterintelligence and incident response capabilities rapidly, enabling companies to save up to 90 percent on traditional cybersecurity costs.



24/7 Security Operations Center: Extend existing SOC engineers and analysts with US Cyber Vault’s software, runbooks, and dashboards.

Security Analysis: Augment existing IT security analyst teams and scale resources quickly and easily to analyze threats in real time.

Cyber Counterintelligence: Investigate cyber war attacker techniques, tactics, and procedures (TTPs) to identify hackers, stop existing attacks, and prevent future attacks.

Rapid Incident Response: Build up incident response teams (IRT) by filling skills or personnel gaps in forensics, exploit analysis, or threat containment and removal.

US Cyber Vault at HIMSS

US Cyber Vault is a leading sponsor of the Cyber Security Command Center at HIMSS 2017 in Orlando, FL - Feb 19-23 both in the Cybersecurity Command Center at Kiosk #376-13 and in the flagship booth 487 right next to the Command Center.

Event activities include:

A session led by Edmund Cronin, VP of Business Development, CyberThreat Team: “5 Steps to Create Your Healthcare Cybersecurity Dream Team” at 11:30am ET on Wednesday, February 22 at booth #376.

An exclusive VIP Vault lounge, where attendees can meet the US Cyber Vault executive team in a sophisticated atmosphere. Space is limited.

Drawing to win “The Crown Jewels:” a blue topaz necklace, earrings and ring set, held at 1pm ET on Wednesday, February 22 at booth #487.

US Cyber Vault will also recap the lessons learned and bring clarity to the cybersecurity news coming from the event to help you navigate a post-HIMSS world. Register now for an exclusive webinar at 11am ET on Thursday, March 9.

