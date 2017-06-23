US Drug Test Centers Reaches 20,000 Collection Site Locations

We are committed to promoting a safe and drug free workplace, and this is just another step to that end.

US Drug Test Centers recently launched its 20,000th collection site location, giving US Drug Test Centers one of the largest footprints for any drug testing company in the nation. These 20,000 locations cover all 50 states and majority of all of the cities and towns in the continental US including Hawaii and Alaska. Additionally, all 20,000 locations are accessible to employers and HR professionals from a single portal system, providing seamless drug testing solutions on a national scale.

“These additional locations will provide greater flexibility and convenience to our clients, who often require same day testing. We are committed to promoting a safe and drug free workplace, and this is just another step to that end.” A Spokesperson from Us Drug Test Centers said.

Each location offers drug and alcohol testing solutions for individuals, employers, and HR professionals in a variety of industries including Department of Transportation (DOT) compliance. Test types include hair follicle and urine drug tests, with detection of substances including alcohol, THC, opiates, and more.

Drug testing is federally mandated in certain industries such as DOT, and is often recommended even in industries where testing is not federally required. In the 2016 National Drug Threat Assessment Summary published by the DEA, it was estimated that lost workplace productivity associated with employee drug use cost U.S. employers 25.5 billion during the year.

About Us Drug Test Centers

US Drug Test Centers has been the nation’s leading company in providing drug & alcohol testing services in all 50 states for employers, individuals, legal cases and the Department of Transportation. With 20,000 drug testing locations nationwide, USDTC makes it easy for anyone to have a test performed within a short distance of their home. They also allow you to order these tests online, 24/7 for your convenience. They offer hundreds of different drug testing panels for urine & hair specimens. They are a member of the DATIA (Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Associations) and are always up to date on all state and federal drug regulations and laws.