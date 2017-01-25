US Sports Camps Announces 2017 Nike Sports Camps Summer Camp Schedule

Directing the Nike Summer Sports Camps are some of the nation’s most well-respected and top-rated NCAA Coaches as well as current and former professional athletes. Many of our most passionate Directors have been with US Sports Camps for years and are thrilled to continue offering young athletes with the opportunity to enhance their skills and promote a deeper love of their sport. Since 1975, US Sports Camps has sent over a million kids to summer camp with approximately 85,000 campers just last year.

Steve Pence, President of US Sports Camps, has been with the company since 1983 and comments, “We feel so fortunate to continue working with such amazing coaches year after year. They are a big reason why so many campers have gone on to play high school and collegiate sports. This summer we are offering everything from elite camps at 17 of ‘America’s Top 50 Colleges’ (US News) to day camps at local athletic facilities. Our hope is that families are able to find a program just right for their child.”

Select Nike Sports Camps are offering early signup discounts for the next 1-2 weeks so make sure to call us at 1-800-NIKE-CAMP or visit http://www.ussportscamps.com to inquire.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC) is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.