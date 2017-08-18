V3Gate Named to the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies List

V3Gate brings the new era of infrastructure, audio-visual, identity management, and cyber-security solutions to a long list of government clients. This honor is a testament to our client-first focus

V3Gate, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that delivers technology solutions to the US Federal government, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its annual Inc. 500 List as one of America’s fastest growing private companies. V3Gate experienced a 1400% growth in sales over the past three years and surpassed $100M in revenue in the most recent fiscal year.

As an Inc. 500 honoree, V3Gate now shares a distinction earned by Oracle, Box, Microsoft, GoPro, Intuit, Under Armour and dozens of other Inc. 500 alumni that have gone on to become household names. V3Gate and all 500 companies on the list are featured in the September issue of Inc., which hits newsstands today.

This is the second consecutive year in which V3Gate had been recognized by Inc. Magazine. In 2016 the company could be found on the Inc. 5000 list at number 809.

“This honor is a testament to our client-first focus and our emphasis on providing the new breed of innovative technology solutions,” said Oscar Valdez, CEO and COO of V3Gate. “On behalf of everyone here at V3Gate, we thank our Federal government clients for the great honor of serving them. We look forward to the coming year, and our continued efforts to help them achieve their agencies’ important missions.”