If you know plastic surgery or a nonsurgical cosmetic treatment is something your loved one has long been wanting, then a gift certificate...might be a much more meaningful present.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, many people are starting to wonder, or even panic, about what type of gift they should buy for their loved one. For those who may still be looking for the ideal present, Atlanta-based Perimeter Plastic Surgery is offering a Valentine’s Day special: Spend $100 on a gift certificate and get an additional $25 free. Or, spend $200 and get $50 free.

“A lot of people just buy the more predictable gift of flowers and a box of chocolates,” observes Mark Deutsch, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of Perimeter Plastic Surgery. “But if you know plastic surgery or a nonsurgical cosmetic treatment is something your loved one has long been wanting, then a gift certificate that can be used towards a cosmetic procedure might be a much more meaningful present.”

The gift certificates can be used for any of Perimeter Plastic Surgery’s services or products, including Botox® injections to remove unwanted wrinkles, Kybella® injections to treat a double chin, lip injections for fuller lips, skincare products from companies like Obagi and Clarisonic, and even surgical procedures like breast augmentation, body contouring, face lifts, tummy tucks and Mommy Makeovers.

“Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, so if you’re interested in getting one of our gift certificates for your special someone, be sure to get it soon—before February 14—so you can have it in time for Valentine’s Day and so you can buy it before our special offer ends,” Dr. Deutsch suggests. The certificates can be purchased at either Perimeter Plastic Surgery’s Atlanta or Fayetteville offices, or over the phone by calling at 404-255-0886.

Vote for Dr. Deutsch

Valentine’s Day isn’t the only event going on in February. Each year, Jezebel magazine surveys its readers to find the “Best of Atlanta” in terms of fashion, health and beauty, dining and nightlife, home and pet services, auto services, weddings and the arts. The staff at Perimeter Plastic Surgery is asking Atlanta residents to cast their votes for Dr. Deutsch as Atlanta’s best plastic surgeon for 2017.

Voting is easy. To vote for Dr. Deutsch, simply visit http://modernluxury.com/jezebel/best-of-atlanta-2017, and scroll down to the “Health and Beauty” section and type in Dr. Deutsch’s name under Botox Injections, Breast Augmentation, Breast Reduction, and Best Plastic Surgeon. Voting ends Friday, February 24. Jezebel will post the “Best of Atlanta 2017” winners in its April 2017 issue.

About Perimeter Plastic Surgery:

Dr. Mark Deutsch is the founder of Perimeter Plastic Surgery and a top plastic surgeon in Atlanta. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and performs a variety of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. In addition to his work in the United States, he travels annually to South America to perform volunteer procedures. For more information about Dr. Deutsch and Perimeter Plastic Surgery, please visit https://www.perimeterplasticsurgery.com.