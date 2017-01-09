Three syllables, three words, eight letters — though very specific, there are endless amounts of ways to say, “I love you.” On Valentine’s Day, many are looking for a gift that can be cherished long-term, something that encompasses both beauty and meaning. PhotoScribe’s photo pendants do just that. With four new styles, launching just in time for Valentine’s Day, these photo pendants sustain your memories. With a photo of you and your loved one, give jewelry, and an image, that lasts forever. This Valentine’s Day, create memories with loved ones, in a way that they will never forget.

The new grand loop pendant is available in sterling silver, while the heart classic, heart twist, and small round styles are available in both sterling silver or 14K gold precious metal. Engraved with a patented laser permanent process, PhotoScribe engraves images onto the precious metal surface, which is protected by a mineral watch crystal on the front and back, protecting the image and color. Scratch-free and water resistant, PhotoScribe is the only company that makes photo jewelry with a permanent process. In addition, each pendant includes complimentary custom engraving, so you can write your own Valentine’s Day message to your love on the back. Free shipping, and a gift box are included, ready to gift to your loved one.

PhotoScribe makes it easy to create this one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day present. Their website provides has a step-by-step process. Choose a shape/style, upload the image and message, then seamlessly check out.

Carol Dounn, VP of PhotoScribe, says, “We have always aimed to make each piece just as memorable as the photo itself. For Valentine’s Day, our one-of-a-kind pendants are the most timeless, unique, and special way to show someone how much you love them — in a way that words cannot even express themselves.”

To learn more about the collection, visit PhotoScribe’s jewelry online at http://www.photoscribe.com, email sales(at)photoscribe(dot)com or call 800-746-8672. For questions regarding this release, contact Pietra PR at info(at)pietrapr(dot)com or call 212-913-9761.

About PhotoScribe:

The world’s leading innovator in photo jewelry technology and development, PhotoScribe has several patents relating to their permanent image process. Preserving memories for a lifetime, the company creates enduring images made to last for generations. PhotoScribe, where modern time capsule photo jewelry meets style.