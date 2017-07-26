Data comes from Closetbox, the largest full-service storage company in the world. The need for and rise in valet storage has a number of contributing factors, but they all circle around life changes.

A new service that is turning the self-storage industry on its head has attracted thousands of people nationwide who are using it to store millions of pounds of their belongings in a new way.

But which states are utilizing this new service the most?

Full-service or “valet” storage allows customers to store their belongings in a secure storage facility without leaving the comfort of their home. Professional movers pick up storage items at customers' doors free of charge and store them in a secure, climate-controlled facility, while creating a digital inventory for all the customer’s belongings being stored.

Data from Closetbox, the largest full-service storage company in the world, shows that on average, clients in Kansas store more than clients in other states, averaging 1,813 pounds per valet pick up. The state gaining the most speed in adopting this industry disruptive service, however, is Pennsylvania, which has seen a 12 percent month over month growth rate over the last year.

Overall, the early adopter states who have utilized full-service storage the most are California, Colorado and Texas.

States with customers storing the most (based on average weight per customer):

1. Kansas

2. Arizona

3. Maryland

4. Alabama

5. Connecticut

6. Indiana

7. Utah

8. Oklahoma

9. Missouri

10. North Carolina

Fastest Growing States (based on month over month percentage growth):

1. Pennsylvania

2. Wisconsin

3. New York

4. Ohio

5. Tennessee

States that have utilized full-service storage the most:

1. California

2. Colorado

3. Texas

4. Florida

5. New York

“Full-service storage is picking up across the country, as shown by nationwide growth,” says Marcus Mollmann, Closetbox CEO and founder. “From Kansas to Arizona to Pennsylvania to Wisconsin, people are utilizing the convenience of free pickup and on-demand return delivery of customers' belongings with secure storage in local storage facilities.”

In Kansas, full-service storage is particularly popular among single females, who tend to store more high end furniture, grandfather clocks, armoires and heavy chest dressers. Full-service storage clients in Arizona tend to be married workers in the healthcare profession, while Maryland clients lean towards both males and females between the ages of 35 to 45.

“The need for and rise in valet storage has a number of contributing factors, but they all circle around life changes,” according to Closetbox data scientist Nick Newby. “Kansas has seen a large inflow of migration leading to increases in cost of living and increased demand for housing. New residents moving into the cities utilize our services while looking for housing, while older current residents are taking advantage of the higher market prices by downsizing.”

Pennsylvanians using full-service storage are mainly young singles and utilize the service for mainly TV’s and Futons. This data lines up with surveys done by Trulia and Abodo, which has identified Philadelphia as the No. 1 city for millennials.

‘“Young adults for quite some time have found themselves drawn to city centers, but now more than ever they can take advantage of convenience businesses,” Newby said “Increasing wage expectations for millennials in Philadelphia has increased the population of young adults who are seen to be early adopters of new concepts on old ideas.”

Clients from early adopter states, which include California, Colorado and Texas, tend to live in single family homes, but comparatively Colorado residents are more likely newcomers or frequent movers.

“Being based in Colorado we see firsthand the inflow of new young residents to the state with hyperfocus in trendy neighborhoods,” Newby says. “The really interesting thing we see in our data is that among our long standing markets, short term residents in Colorado tend to keep their belongings stored with us much longer than their California and Texas counterparts. The rising price of homes in Denver as well as the more migratory lifestyle of new residents is contributing to this in a very strong way.”

Closetbox serves 75 markets in 36 states and Washington D.C, with international expansion in the works. Closetbox has 150 locations, 3000+ vehicles on the road and 10 million square feet of storage space. In contrast, Closetbox’s largest competitor serves only 4 markets.

Closetbox has expanded quickly due to its unique business model. Closetbox is the only full-service storage company that has successfully implemented a distribution model using excess capacity in the existing logistics network to pick up, deliver and return storage. By profitably offering full-service storage at the cost of self storage, Closetbox is the only company to truly disrupt the self-storage industry.

For more information and to dig deeper in the numbers visit: http://www.closetbox.com

About Closetbox

Closetbox is a full-service storage company that offers free pickup and on-demand return delivery of customers' belongings with secure storage in local storage facilities. Founded in 2014 by Marcus J. Mollmann and headquartered in Denver, CO, the company is backed by venture capital and offers an efficient and cost effective solution to storage. Each customer has access to a personalized, online dashboard that includes an inventory of their belongings—allowing customers to request any or all items to be returned within a few days. Closetbox serves 75 markets across 36 states and Washington D.C. and will continue its market expansion through 2017. To learn more, visit http://www.closetbox.com.