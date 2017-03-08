House of Vape Expands NoVA Retail Chain into Arlington, Virginia

Arlington House of Vape Storefront We are excited to provide the DC Metro area with our friendly and clean approach to retail vape stores. All locations offer our innovative testing system for all of the juices we manufacture and sell. Tasting units were custom designed and 3D-printed...

House of Vape, one of the fastest growing retail vape chains in the Mid-Atlantic region, has opened a new brick and mortar store in Arlington, Virginia, near the Ballston Metro station. The official grand opening event will be held at the new location on Friday, March 10th.

House of Vape is the largest manufacturer of house-made vape juice in the DC metro area. The new location in Arlington features an integrated laboratory in which they have formulated and mixed over seventy-two unique house juices.

The Arlington location, conveniently located in the heart of Ballston, was opened just a year after the first store in Vienna, Virginia. Three additional locations in the DC metro area are anticipated to follow by the end of 2017.

The new Arlington location offers a vast selection of juices, with sixty house mixes and thirty name brand flavors from other popular manufacturers. All juices are sold in three different strengths and are available for tastings in custom designed 3D-printed testing units.

“We are excited to provide the DC Metro area with our friendly and clean approach to retail vape stores. All locations offer our innovative testing system for all of the juices we manufacture and sell. Tasting units were custom designed and 3D-printed to provide our customers with a convenient and sanitary method to experience the full flavor profiles of all our juices,” says House of Vape Founding Partner Chris Hawley.

The brand has been touted as the region’s leading luxury vape retailer, catering to both expert and new clients alike. Customers often describe House of Vape as "the Apple Store of vape shops." Each store is stylishly designed with a sophisticated, open floor plan. All locations are serviced by knowledgeable staff members, readily available to assist with any and all issues. Staff members are also trained to build and re-wick custom coils.

All House of Vape retail locations offer a handpicked selection of the industry’s leading vaporizer hardware, including mods, tanks, RDAs, coils, batteries, and more. In the months following the grand opening event, custom 3D-printed box mods and accessories will also be available.

About House of Vape

House of Vape is a vaporizer and e-liquid retailer in Northern Virginia. The chain is currently comprised of two Northern Virginia locations in Vienna and Arlington. The company has plans to open three additional retail locations and an e-commerce store by the end of 2017. House of Vape storefronts provide of-age clients with safe cigarette and tobacco alternatives and only carry the highest quality e-liquids and devices on the market. Every store features state of the art design, innovative tasting devices, and knowledgeable staff members. In the near future, House of Vape will also be offering custom designed 3D-printed box mods and accessories.