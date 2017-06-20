Vengreso | The Digital Sales Transformation Company “The founders’ collective experience and their approach to digital sales transformation, makes Vengreso the leader in the field of digital sales and marketing services,” says Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO of Selling Power Magazine.

Vengreso announced today a seven-way merger comprised of leaders in sales and marketing to deliver a full spectrum of digital sales transformation services. The company is founded by sales and social selling expert Mario Martinez Jr., along with six co-founders. The founding team has earned recognition by media and industry peers as experts in digital marketing, sales and social selling practices. Collectively, the Vengreso founders have trained more than 85,000 professionals across more than 2,000 companies.

The company is filling a void in the market by integrating content marketing and talent recruiting with digital sales training services.

By working with business professionals to align marketing with sales to provide the needed mindset, skillset and toolset in digital and social media channels, Vengreso enables professionals to engage online effectively, build their personal brand, grow their network, attract buyers and accelerate revenue.

The Vengreso approach has been developed for small business and Fortune 50 companies alike. The founding leadership team is:

Mario Martinez Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Colleen McKenna, Co-Founder and Chief Administrative Officer

Kurt Shaver, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer

Brynne Tillman, Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer

Phil Gerbyshak, Co-Founder and Chief Digital Officer

Viveka von Rosen, Co-Founder and Chief Visibility Officer

Bernie Borges, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer

“The Vengreso founders understand that digital sales transformation is more than a lesson on ‘how to use LinkedIn’,” says Mario Martinez, Jr., Founder and CEO of Vengreso. “Together, we enable businesses of any size to accelerate revenue through their digital sales eco-system.”

Vengreso is enabling transformation through the digital sales ecosystem, including:



Content Strategy and Distribution, a blueprint for the messaging and content assets that meet the needs of the buyer at each stage of their journey, as well as employee advocacy practices and technology platforms to ensure the content will be distributed at scale;

Personal branding, ensuring each professional’s LinkedIn profile is written to attract their buyer, converting it from a resume to a resource;

Digital Sales Training, social selling training and coaching to attract and engage the buyer in digital channels to build trust and accelerate sales results;

Talent Recruiting, delivering an often-overlooked ingredient to digital sales transformation success by attracting and retaining the right salespeople through social recruiting methods.

Vengreso is launching with the experience to lay claim to these three statements:

1. The only full spectrum provider of digital sales transformation services.

2. The largest personal branding service provider for sales and marketing professionals.

3. The largest provider of social selling training services.

About Vengreso

Vengreso is the only full spectrum service provider of digital sales transformation, enabling marketing and sales alignment. We help business professionals from small business to the enterprise acquire the mindset, skillset and toolset that drive revenue acceleration. Learn more at: https://vengreso.com