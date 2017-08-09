Venio Systems Publishes “RICOH eDiscovery On Demand” Case Study

RICOH eDiscovery On Demand eDiscovery On Demand supports efficient eDiscovery processing, culling, review and production at a moment’s notice, and without the infrastructure costs typically associated with a specialized environment.

Venio Systems (Venio), the leading provider of unified e-discovery platforms, today announced the publication of "RICOH eDiscovery On Demand", a case study completed with trusted partner RICOH Legal (RICOH).

Looking to build upon their reputation as a trusted partner with deep experience and expertise in investigation, litigation, and due diligence, RICOH sought to design an on-demand eDiscovery solution to increase the operational efficiency of their processing services and expedite turnaround times for client data.

RICOH’s developers worked collaboratively with the Venio team of experienced software engineers to design RICOH eDiscovery On Demand, a user-friendly, secure, cloud-based solution that allows remote offices and client locations to fully control the eDiscovery process.

“Tight discovery deadlines and growing volumes of data, can make the eDiscovery process complex. eDiscovery On Demand supports efficient eDiscovery processing, culling, review and production at a moment’s notice, and without the infrastructure costs typically associated with a specialized environment.” stated David Greetham, Vice President of eDiscovery Sales and Operations for Ricoh USA.

The full “RICOH eDiscovery On Demand” Case Study is available for download on the Venio website here: https://www.veniosystems.com/ricoh_venio_casestudy.php

RICOH eDiscovery On Demand is powered by VenioOne, the unified platform developed by Venio that powers every phase of electronic discovery: processing, early case assessment, legal analysis, culling, review, and digital production. VenioOne is a complete platform with unparalleled agility and ease-of-use – scalable from small to large data sets, deployable locally or in the cloud. To learn more about VenioOne, click to: https://www.veniosystems.com/VenioOne.php or https://venio.one/

About Venio Systems

Venio Systems is a team of innovators and developers with 30 years of experience in providing eDiscovery solutions with unparalleled agility, scalability and ease-of-use. The company was founded in 2009 to address the industry's lack of a single, complete eDiscovery solution to powers every phase of eDiscovery. VenioOne, a unified eDiscovery platform, is designed to provide law firms, corporations and government entities with the ability to manage all phases of discovery. Venio Systems remains on the forefront of innovation to provide solutions any litigator and eDiscovery professional can use. For more information or to request a demo, please call +1.703.766.4689, email info@veniosystems.com or visit https://veniosystems.com/.