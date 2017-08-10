Venio Systems And DSi Extend Partnership To TAR Review Platform

The response to our deployment of Venio’s early case assessment service has been outstanding,” said Lance Thieshen, DSi’s VP of Operations. “Now we can take those same great results we’re seeing in the ECA phase to the review phase."

Venio Systems (Venio) and DSi, two of the leading providers of technology-assisted review (TAR) and eDiscovery technology, have partnered to offer the VenioOne Unified E-Discovery Platform to corporations and law firms.

This comes on the heels of DSi offering Venio’s early case assessment platform for the first time earlier this year. DSi now has three team members who are certified on the VenioOne platform, which requires extensive testing and experience.

“The response to our deployment of Venio’s early case assessment service has been outstanding,” said Lance Thieshen, DSi’s VP of Operations. “Now we can take those same great results we’re seeing in the ECA phase to the review phase, and create further efficiencies. Ultimately, we’re trying to get to the relevant documents as quickly as possible, and VenioOne’s TAR platform prioritizes that ‘richness’ model.”

A demonstration of how DSi utilizes VenioOne is available here: https://youtu.be/MLQsuqGq8eA

DSi is a standalone provider of legal technology platforms that works with FORTUNE 500 companies and AmLaw 200 law firms across the country. Venio Systems is a leading provider of TAR, eDiscovery and data investigation software globally working with service providers to deliver better and faster insights throughout the entire litigation process.

“We have been working closely with the review support team at DSi to understand their clients’ workflow needs,” said Chris Jurkiewicz, Venio’s Partner and EVP of Client Services. “We have delivered new versions to support these needs and will continue to work closely on future development with the experts at DSi. This collaborative approach will truly define our partnership.”

Traditional eDiscovery services follow a model of keyword searches, attorney review and significant duplicative review by outside counsel. With this partnership, Venio Systems and DSi will allow clients to deploy the VenioOne Unified E-Discovery Platform from the onset of a matter to utilize TAR to effectively eliminate non-relevant documents, group families of responsive data together, and provide attorneys conducting the review a richer batch of documents relevant to the case.

“Our clients rely on us to pair the right platform to the particular data set to get the best possible results,” said Thieshen. “VenioOne is another arrow in our quiver to get the types of results we know we can achieve, and to help our clients make better business and legal decisions.”

The VenioOne Unified E-Discovery Platform provides the capability to augment or replace multiple technologies while improving workflow and saving time. Venio is focused on providing agility and confidence for its clients and partners through innovative technology and a commitment to collaboration.

About DSi

DSi provides advanced eDiscovery and digital forensics services. Serving law firms and corporate legal departments worldwide since 1999, DSi’s services include predictive coding/computer learning platforms, data collection, data recovery, hosting, early data assessment, review and cybersecurity. Its highly trained staff help clients harness today’s most forward technology to gain a competitive advantage, and constructs customizable, scalable solutions that control costs and mitigate risks. DSi is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. For more information, visit http://dsicovery.com/.

About Venio Systems

Venio Systems is a team of innovators and developers with 30 years of experience in providing eDiscovery solutions with unparalleled agility and ease-of-use while being scalable. Venio Systems was created to address the industry's lack of a complete eDiscovery solution that powers every phase of eDiscovery. VenioOne, a unified eDiscovery platform, is designed to provide law firms, corporations and government entities with the ability to manage all phases of discovery—processing, ECA, culling, document review, and production—from a single tool. Venio Systems remains on the forefront of innovation to provide solutions any litigator and eDiscovery professional can use. For more information, visit https://veniosystems.com/.