Four Central Coast Cities Unite Under New "Ventura County Coast" Brand

The Ventura County Lodging Association (VCLA) announces it is kicking off 2017 with a new “Ventura County Coast” tourism brand and aggressive marketing effort. Comprising lodging and tourism-related businesses in Camarillo, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Ventura, VCLA will administer the new branding campaign aimed at increasing the county’s share of California’s lucrative tourism market.

Tourism within California generated $111.9 billion in direct travel spending in 2015, according to a report released earlier this year by the Governor’s Office of Business Development and Visit California. VCLA seeks to attract a larger percentage of that spending by showcasing its stellar weather, uncrowded beaches, plentiful shopping, agri-tourism experiences and authentic coastal vibe.

“Last year, tourism to Ventura County generated almost $46 million in tax revenue,” says VCLA Executive Director Rebekah Evans. “That’s almost $500 per household. But we see significant room for growth, especially as more and more people venture off the beaten path in search of unique, authentic travel experiences. People have done Disneyland, they’ve done the Golden Gate Bridge, they’ve done Hollywood. Those are the folks we’re reaching out to, inviting them to experience coastal California in a more laid-back way, without the huge crowds and rush-rush feeling.”

New Ventura County Coast branding components include a relaunched tourism website, http://www.venturacountycoast.com, as well as robust advertising, public relations and digital marketing campaigns. Central and southern California markets such as Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Kern counties are the primary targets for the campaign; in-state tourism accounted for 71 percent of California’s domestic leisure visitors in 2015. Neighboring states and key overseas markets are also part of the new planned outreach, which includes both leisure and group business travel messaging.

Launched in early November, the Ventura County Coast logo and brand elements recently earned a platinum award for branding in the annual MarCom Awards, a marketing industry competition.