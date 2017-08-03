Verba Technologies As a member of the Citrix Ready program, we are able to offer customers intelligent solutions that combine our communication recording, archiving and compliance solution with the HDX RealTime Optimization Pack product

Verba Technologies is pleased to announce that its Collaboration Compliance and Recording Platform has been verified as Citrix Ready®. The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. Verba completed a rigorous verification process to ensure compatibility with Citrix HDX RealTime Optimization Pack, XenApp, and XenDesktop, providing confidence in joint solution compatibility.

The Citrix Ready program makes it easy for customers to identify complementary products and solutions that can enhance Citrix environments. Customers can be confident that Verba has successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix, and can be trusted to work effectively with HDX RealTime Optimization Pack, XenApp, and XenDesktop in a Microsoft Skype for Business environment.

The Verba solution offers remedy to the communication compliance problems for regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare or government. The system allows recording and archiving of all aspects of Skype for Business: voice, video, instant messaging, screen and application share, file share, whiteboard, and polls. It integrates with 15+ storage and archiving platforms including WORM storage systems and cloud platforms. Advanced compliance and eDiscovery features like transcription, voice quality check, CDR reconciliation, legal hold, case and compliance workflows, voice notifications and announcements help organizations meet strict regulatory requirements.

“As a member of the Citrix Ready program, we are able to offer customers intelligent solutions that combine our communication recording, archiving and compliance solution with the HDX RealTime Optimization Pack product,” said Gabor Moczar, CTO of Verba Technologies. “The offering clearly demonstrates our plans to work closely with trusted partners, through the Citrix Ready partner ecosystem, in order to provide the highest quality experience for our customers.”

About Verba

The Verba Collaboration Compliance and Quality Management Platform is a complete collaboration recording and contact center quality management solution for Cisco UC and Skype for Business (Lync). Verba provides collaboration compliance, quality management and speech analytics with integrated recording of instant messaging, voice, video with screen and content sharing in a single unified platform. Verba solutions help leading global organizations manage risk and compliance, develop quality assurance and increase productivity to enhance their business. Our software is deployed at over 1000 customer sites in more than 50 countries. Learn more at http://www.verba.com

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured on the Citrix Ready Marketplace have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner eco-system, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready Program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/ready.