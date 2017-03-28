Verba's Proactive Compliance Skype for Business Certified

Verba Technologies The age of after-the-fact compliance is over, voice recording only solutions are not the norm anymore.

The Verba Collaboration Compliance and Quality Management Platform has been certified multiple times for both recording and proactive compliance capabilities on a wide range of Unified Communications platforms. Using the Verba product, companies can extend their compliance toolkit and integration with proactive capabilities while meeting their business and legal requirements.

The new Certified for Skype for Business designation attests that Verba has completed and passed all tests and fulfills all specifications outlined through the Skype for Business Certification Program. Testing was executed and successfully completed using Microsoft Skype for Business 2015 Server and Verba Collaboration Compliance and Quality Management Platform 8.8.

The age of after-the-fact compliance is over, voice recording only solutions are not the norm anymore. Verba’s certified Ethical Wall empowers companies to proactively regulate and analyze conversations saving both time and resources in the process. Block communications before they happen, regulate data policy violations in real time, and control internal and external presence information. These are just a few of many use cases that make Verba’s proactive approach to compliance a leading industry solution.

"Verba is excited that Microsoft has certified the Verba Collaboration Compliance and Quality Management Platform, the leading compliance technology in the Microsoft UC space. We pride ourselves in offering the most reliable and versatile compliance solution on the market" said Gabor Moczar, CTO of Verba Technologies.”

“We are pleased to see Verba certify their Collaboration Compliance and Quality Management Platform 8.8 for Skype for Business Server 2015 and extend the communication experience for organizations to achieve more,” said Andrew Bybee, Principal Group Product Manager for Skype for Business at Microsoft.

ABOUT VERBA

Verba offers a complete Collaboration Recording solution for Skype for Business. Verba provides collaboration compliance, quality management and speech analytics with integrated IM, voice, video call, screen and content recording. Our software is deployed at over 1000 customer sites in more than 50 countries.

For further information please visit:http://www.verba.com/skype-for-business-recording-and-compliance

To get a personalized introduction to Verba's features, visit: http://www.verba.com/book-a-demo