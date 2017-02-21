Andrew Cotthingham, MD Pain Management Doctor "The Vertiflex Superion is an elegant, minimally invasive procedure that can change so many people's lives who are suffering from lower back pain and radiating leg pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis," said Dr. Andrew Cottingham.

Pain management doctor, Andrew Cottingham, MD of OPTIMAL Pain & Regenerative Medicine is the first physician in North Texas to implant the new Vertiflex Superion Indirect Decompression System®. The Vertiflex Superion is a minimally invasive, safe, out-patient procedure that gives patients an alternative to spine surgery for the treatment of lumbar spinal stenosis.

Back and leg pain affects millions of Americans every year. Lumbar spinal stenosis is caused by aging and “wear” on the discs between the vertebrae. The degeneration of the discs causes the spinal canal to narrow, which leads to additional pressure on the nerves in the lower back. This pressure leads to lower back pain and radiating leg, buttock and/or groin pain. Symptoms typically intensify during standing and walking and decrease when sitting and bending forward.

Conservative treatment of lumbar spinal stenosis typically involves rest, physical therapy, medication management and epidural steroid injections. When non-surgical treatment does not alleviate symptoms, surgical treatment historically involves direct compression surgery. The Vertiflex Superion device is an FDA approved minimally invasive treatment option for patients suffering from lower back pain and radiating leg pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis.

The procedure uses a Superion implant, which is a small titanium device that is inserted through a small incision in the lower back. The implant is then placed in the spinal structure to keep the spine positioned such that the nerves in the spinal canal are not compressed. The device has been implanted in more than 2,000 patients worldwide. The clinical trial results showed a decrease in pain. Four years post-procedure, almost 90% of the clinical trial patients expressed continuing satisfactory results.

"The Vertiflex Superion is an elegant, minimally invasive procedure that can change so many people's lives who are suffering from lower back pain and radiating leg pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis," said Dr. Andrew Cottingham.

