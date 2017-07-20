VetStreamTV Launches Streaming Channel for Veterans

The Sand Box As a former Marine, I really wanted to see films about my experiences and the experiences of others in the military community. I knew that other veterans and active duty military felt the same way,” said Joe Ramirez, co-founder and CEO of VetStreamTV.

VetStreamTV, a new streaming entertainment platform for veterans and their families, made its debut today announcing itself as the go to movie site for veterans and people who support them. VetStreamTV offers the estimated 133 million people in the military community films related to the veteran experience and films preferred by veterans.

“As a former Marine, I really wanted to see films about my experiences and the experiences of others in the military community. I knew that other veterans and active duty military felt the same way,” said Joe Ramirez, co-founder and CEO of VetStreamTV. “Ultimately, we are creating a one-stop location for all of the military’s entertainment preferences.”

VetStreamTV currently offers features, shorts, documentary films and its first episodic show, On the Road to Recovery with Michael DeLeon, an army veteran and former substance abuser. In this interview format show, DeLeon sits down in candid interviews with substance abusers from the guy next door, to celebrities, to veterans to get to the heart of addiction which is a growing problem among veterans.

“Our current library was selected to take into consideration the vast experiences of not only military personnel, but the people who love them. The veteran experience goes far beyond the military base and we want to capture those experiences as well,” said LaVonne McIver James, co-founder and president of VetStreamTV.

Included in the VetStream library are classic war films like Attack Force Z starring Mel Gibson; documentaries like The Millionaire’s Unit, the dramatic story of a group of Yale students who were the first to fly for America in WW1; and Student Academy Award nominated short Day 39, about a young soldier on his first deployment and a seasoned Ranger medic who fight to save a young mother and her unborn child on the Afghan battlefield.

