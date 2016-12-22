Video Production Company Premieres New Branding and Website Design

New website for Res Ipsa Marketing features updated design for video portfolio The main reason that prospective clients are visiting the site is to view examples of Res Ipsa's videos. It was crucial that the videos were attractively presented, easily navigated and quickly loaded on each page.

Outer Banks Media (OBX Media), a North Carolina-based digital marketing agency specializing in website design, search engine optimization and internet marketing, announces the website launch of their client, Res Ipsa Marketing (Res Ipsa). Res Ipsa produces videos, motion graphics and marketing services for online and television use to law offices, political candidates, medical practices, financial institutions and corporations in the Charlotte, NC area.

Bill Powers, Managing Partner with Powers McCartan, PLLC, saw a need for effective marketing practices in the marketplace when he struggled within his own law firm to effectively get his marketing message out to the public. After successfully managing the marketing activities of the firm through the power of video, blogging and other activities to broaden their reach, Powers decided to share this method with others in his field. Soon after, Res Ispa was born. Based on the latin phrase “res ipsa loquitur,” which translates to “it speaks for itself,” Powers began producing high quality video for attorneys and law firms for social media marketing and informational purposes.

With a growing customer base and a number of videos under his belt, Powers decided to call upon Outer Banks Media (OBX Media) to help him redesign the website for his marketing firm. With landing page videos, video legal guides, firm overview videos, campaign videos and more, Powers wanted to showcase these examples to show prospective clients that they could attain market success by creating professional, content-driven videos.

OBX Media designed the Res Ispa website using bold colors and consistent branding. The site was designed to be mobile responsive to ensure ease of use on mobile devices. Because Res Ispa’s focus is on the production of marketing videos, OBX Media designed video pages to be fast loading and easy to view. "The main reason that prospective clients are visiting the site is to view examples of Res Ipsa's videos," commented Brooke Scarborough, Creative Director at Outer Banks Media. "It was crucial that the videos were attractively presented, easily navigated and quickly loaded on each page," Scarborough added. This simple, yet stylish website has great navigation with clear and effective messaging to allow visitors to easily find the information they are looking for. Their use of icons and bold graphics keeps the site eye-catching and lively. Each page gets right to the point, with a short contact form for inquiries, links to their social media accounts and testimonials to give Res Ispa credibility with their audience.

