Viraltag, a visual content marketing platform with clients including Conde Nast, AOL Entertainment, Lacoste and Garmin Fitness, today introduced its inaugural Board of Advisors:

Arie Abecassis - Arie brings more than twenty years of experience in building technology companies as an operator, advisor and venture capital investor. He is a Venture Partner and Mentor for DreamIt Ventures, a Partner at ICONYC labs, and an Advisor to several high-growth startups.

Shiven Ramji - Shiven, Chief Product Officer at LiveIntent, is a passionate product management and business development executive with more than 12 years experience at the intersection of commerce and media. He has a proven track record of creating successful B2B and B2C products characterized by a deep focus on the customer.

Peter Wang - Peter is CTO of BAM.ai, a marketing platform that powers contextual shopping by leveraging free market dynamics and AI. He is a Mentor with First Round Capital, a veteran software engineer and a former executive with Refinery29, appssavvy and Buddy Media.

“Arie, Shiven and Peter bring a world of experience in building high-value products for elite global brands,” said Viraltag Founder and CEO, Sudheer Someshwara. “We are very fortunate to have their expert guidance and deep personal networks available to us as we continue to build Viraltag into a world leader in visual content marketing.”

Viraltag also announced today that it had expanded its relationship with Condé Nast to include support for several additional titles, including Vogue, Conde Nast Traveler and Allure.

The preferred visual content marketing platform of top publishers and e-tailers, Viraltag provides social media managers and brand marketers a single tool for collaboration, planning and automation of visual campaigns that drive extraordinary results on Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr and other popular social networks.

With presence in New York and Bangalore, Viraltag provides a collaborative visual content marketing platform to global publishing and ecommerce clientele. A graduate of Angelpad, the #1 technology accelerator in the United States, Viraltag serves more than 3,000 clients, including the Hearst Corporation, Condé Nast, AOL, H&M, Lacoste and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.