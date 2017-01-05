Visio Stencils by NetZoom™ The consistent additions of new devices make NetZoom the world’s largest and most popular Visio Stencils library among IT professionals

Altima Technologies, Inc., the maker of popular NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network and data center assets and audio-video devices has recently updated its Visio Stencils library with new devices.

NetZoom subscribers can request new equipment shapes for free and download shapes and stencils from [http://www.VisioStencils.com.

New devices were added to the following product lines:

Dell Computer – PowerEdge R-Series, VxRail

Panduit – NetRunner

Riverbed Technology – SteelConnect

NetApp – FAS Series

EMC – Avamar

Eaton – S-Series Rack

CommScope – FPX Series

Cisco Systems – UCS 6200 Series

Calix – P-Series

IBM – DS8000 Series

Used for documenting data center and audio-video assets, designing rack elevations and tracking data center equipment, NetZoom Visio Stencils is the largest collection of manufacturer-specific stencils used with Microsoft® Visio by IT and A/V professionals.

“The consistent additions of new devices make NetZoom the world’s largest and most popular Visio Stencils library among IT professionals.” says Alan Schenwar, General Manager of Altima Technologies, Inc.

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world’s largest library of device stencils used by over 250,000 professionals worldwide. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security and infrastructure devices. The Device Library is updated weekly with customer shape requests.

NetZoom Visio Stencils are used to:



Diagram physical networks and data centers

Diagram rack elevations

Create logical network diagrams using generic icons and symbols

Create Audio-Video network diagrams

Availability

NetZoom Visio Stencils is immediately available on a subscription basis and allows customers to request development of new shapes at no additional cost. For more information visit VisioStencils.com

About Altima Technologies

Founded in 1995, Altima Technologies, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. Altima has been providing software solutions for data center asset management, monitoring and optimization since 2000. Altima’s software solutions are in use by more than 100,000 data centers worldwide. Its flagship product, NetZoomDC Enterprise, is a DCIM solution designed to manage physical and virtual infrastructure, power and environmental data and enable visualization and optimization of the data center capacity within a single pane of glass. NetZoomDC is used by leading global companies across all industries including financial, government, health, energy, manufacturing, travel, education, research, and IT.

Altima Technologies, Inc. celebrates over 20 years as a leading provider of data center software solutions.

