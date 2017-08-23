Falcon 8X business jets provisioned for EVAS Cockpit Smoke Protection

"Now any Falcon Jet operator will be able to either factory install EVAS on their new aircraft or have it streamlined with the service bulletin factory retrofit.”

VisionSafe Corporation and Dassault Aviation expressed a mutual commitment to providing an EVAS option on the 8X. The work has paid off, EVAS Cockpit Smoke Protection is now approved for installation on the 8X from the start of the line.

VisionSafe’s Vice President Jonathan Parker stated - “Dassault continues to demonstrate its forward-thinking view by adding the 8X to the existing Falcon Service Advisory. Dassault has consolidated its protection offerings under a single advisory.” Adding, “this is not just about the 8X, Dassault is expanding the Service Bulletin concept to include all the aircraft covered by the advisory and EVAS STC (7X, 8X, 900, 2000, and 50 series aircraft). Now any Falcon Jet operator will be able to either factory install EVAS on their new aircraft or have it streamlined with the service bulletin factory retrofit.”

About EVAS

The patented Emergency Vision Assurance System (EVAS) is fully FAA tested and certified to ensure pilot vision in the presence of dense continuous smoke. With EVAS, pilots are able to see the flight path and vital instruments as well as read approach plates and emergency procedures. The ability to perform these functions in an environment of continuous smoke will make a critical difference to safety. When you can’t see, you can’t fly.

With over 100 FAA and global certifications and over 5,000 EVAS systems flying today, smoke protection has become part of the safety fabric. All business jet OEM's offer protection as either standard or optional on new aircraft and as a retrofit for in-service fleets. The EVAS system is now protecting more than 50% of the long-range fleet.