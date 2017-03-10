VISISCREEN Magnifies Visibility in Hardware Channels

VISISCREEN retail POP display VISISCREEN is a game changer for the independent hardware channel. Store owners will be able to offer a solution to a problem while improving their margin dollars. Past News Releases RSS

Aedes Technologies is pleased to announce a new agreement with Chicago-based Rock Solid Reps (RSR) to represent its VISISCREEN® line of replacement safety screen mesh solutions in independent hardware networks across North America.

“We are excited to offer our innovative safety products to localized hardware stores where store owners can assist customers in meeting their screen door needs,” said Jonathan Clarren, CEO of Aedes Technologies.

Clarren continued, “Not only are we offering our popular replacement kits, we are also offering bulk materials for the rescreening departments of these stores so that customers have the option of having their screens repaired and upgraded with VISISCREEN by a qualified expert.”

Bill Barnhart, founder and principal of RSR emphasized, “VISISCREEN is a game changer for the independent hardware channel. Store owners will be able to offer a solution to a problem while improving their margin dollars.”

Clarren added, “We are currently developing new door safety products, the first of which will be available in Q2 of this year. We expect these new product offerings to be an attractive and profitable up sale option for our hardware network partners.”

About VISISCREEN

Created by Aedes Technologies, VISISCREEN, the smarter screen door replacement and repair solution, is the first insect screen door mesh product for porch, patio, or deck screen doors that subtly alerts the user of its presence without compromising the highest level of visibility and light.

VISISCREEN is Made in America of vinyl coated fiberglass with a patented vertical density marker woven into the screen door mesh. The result is a safer home as the screen remains ‘invisible’ at safe distances, but becomes apparent as you approach it, preventing common accidents like screen door walk-throughs.

In addition to its popular replacement screen mesh line for existing doors, VISISCREEN comes pre-installed in a new line of retractable screen doors — in easily resizable kits or cut-to-size options. Read the VISISCREEN Story. Watch the VISISCREEN Product Information video.

About Rock Solid Reps

Rock Solid Reps was founded in 2015 by Bill Barnhart to address the ever-changing dynamics required to profitably sell into the contractor, industrial and retail hardware and building channels in the North American region. Bill brings more than 30 years of experience as a sales and marketing executive with several major manufacturers including: Rayovac, Irwin/American Tool and Cooper Hand Tools. In addition to Aedes Technologies, RSR’s client list includes: Titan Professional Tools, Legacy Manufacturing and SP Air Tools.